16-Year-Old NYC Competitive Swimmer Started an Organization to Raise Help Low-Income Swimmers

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statistics show that children from low-income homes quit sports at six times the rate of children from high-income homes (Source: https://tinyurl.com/2mxwzp38 ). Fins4Kids is a new, New York City-based non-profit created by 16-year-old William Levine.

Fins4Kids provides competitive swimming equipment directly to the coaches of teams with individuals who would benefit from our mission. Equipment is available for qualifying athletes ages 10-18.

"Competitive swimming can be expensive. Goggles, tech suits, flippers, fins, swim caps, and kickboards are just some of the necessary equipment for swimming at a competitive level. This equipment helps swimmers strive to accomplish personal swimming goals, such as swimming in college or even the Olympics. Training and competing at the highest levels simply is not cheap," said William Levine, founder of Fins4Kids. "My vision for this organization is to help as many people as possible."

To apply for sponsored equipment, please visit www.fins4kids.org and fill out the form here: https://www.fins4kids.org/doc/Equipment-Request-Form.pdf

About Fins4Kids:

Fins4Kids is an accredited 501c3 organization that aims to allow children from low-income families to swim competitively by helping supply equipment. We encourage swim coaches to apply for their swimmers' needs. Fins4Kids will facilitate the procurement of those items at heavily discounted rates. Fins4Kids works with a leading U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of high-quality gear, as well as additional corporate sponsors, community organizations, and individual donors, to further underwrite the project. Fins4Kids ensures no competitive swimmer is left out to dry.

Donations to the organization can be made here.

About William Levine, Founder of Fins4Kids:

William Levine is a 16-year-old competitive swimmer from New York City. He has been swimming since 2014 and has experienced first-hand how sports participation can positively impact someone's life.

