$160.8 Bn Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Markets, 2024 by Type (SDN, SD-WAN, and SDDC), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises)

The "Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market by Type (SDN, SD-WAN, and SDDC), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Government, and Manufacturing)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Software-Defined Anything Market Size is Expected to Grow from 51.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 160.8 by 2024, at a CAGR of 25.5%

Increasing big data generation by enterprises and their increasing demand for virtualization and cloud in data centers to drive the market growth of SDx solutions.



Digital transformation has radically changed IT and network infrastructure of businesses. It is utmost important for businesses to securely deliver information and achieve service quality. Therefore, organizations are embracing SDx technologies to improve network agility, scale network infrastructure, and lower the operational cost. The SDx technologies support traditional as well as next-generation networks, which in turn, provide flexibility to network administrators to run networks effectively.



The SDx architecture enables enterprises and service providers to embrace new emerging technologies, such as hybrid cloud and edge computing. SDx has become popular in the last couple of years. It enables enterprises to create a flexible infrastructure that facilitates greater control over networks and ensures increased automation and IT agility. Moreover, it helps in overcoming the limitations associated with traditional network infrastructure.



SDx solutions provide several benefits, including standardization of hardware, increased flexibility, improved performance, and reduced time and costs, which are driving the growth of the SDx market. However, end-users are increasingly facing challenges related to application interoperability and compatibility. The increasing demand for virtualization and cloud in data centers is expected to propel the adoption of SDx solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global SD WAN Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Type, 2018

4.3 Market in North America, By End User and Country

4.4 Market in Europe, By End User and Country

4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, By End User and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.1.2 Rising Need for Mobility Services

5.2.1.3 Enterprises' Focus on Reducing OPEX With Software Defined WAN

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reliability Issues in Software Defined WAN

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Digital Transformation Across Organizations

5.2.3.2 Increasing Network Traffic

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Software Defined WAN Security

5.3 Software Defined WAN Application Areas

5.3.1 Unified Communication

5.3.2 Cloud Approach

5.3.3 Remote Connectivity

5.3.4 Application Performance

5.3.5 Network Optimization

5.3.6 Multibranch Connectivity

5.3.7 Security

5.3.8 Offnet VPN



6 SD WAN Market By Network Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multiprotocol Label Switching

6.2.1 Low Latency Applications to Drive MPLS Network Connectivity Globally

6.3 Broadband

6.3.1 Broadband Network to Dominate the Market

6.4 Long-Term Evolution

6.4.1 Long-Term Evolution to Increase the Adoption of Software Defined WAN in Remote Areas

6.5 Hybrid

6.5.1 Increase in Data Traffic and Connected Devices to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Software Defined WAN Network



7 SD WAN Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Software

7.2.1.1 Software Solution to Drive the Overall Market

7.2.2 Appliances

7.2.2.1 Edge Devices to Hold Significant Market Share in the SD WAN Market

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Consulting

7.3.1.1 Enterprises to Adopt Consulting Services for Eliminating Network Complexities

7.3.2 Implementation

7.3.2.1 Network Optimization to Drive the Demand for Implementation Services

7.3.3 Training and Support

7.3.3.1 Complexities While Implementing Software Defined WAN Solutions to Bolster the Adoption of Training and Support Services



8 SD WAN Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises Software Defined WAN Solutions to Be Largely Adopted By Enterprises

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud Deployment Type to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



9 SD WAN Market By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Service Providers

9.2.1 Service Providers to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

9.3 Enterprises

9.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3.1.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to Dominate the Market

9.3.2 Manufacturing

9.3.2.1 Industrial IoT to Dominate the Adoption of Software Defined WAN Solution

9.3.3 Retail

9.3.3.1 Multi-Regional Connectivity to Drive the Market in Retail

9.3.4 Healthcare

9.3.4.1 Emergence of Connected Healthcare to Drive the Market

9.3.5 Government

9.3.5.1 Need for Better Connectivity to Drive the Market

9.3.6 Transportation and Logistics

9.3.6.1 Superior Network Connectivity to Drive the Market

9.3.7 Energy and Utilities

9.3.7.1 Smart Grid to Grow the Adoption of Software Defined WAN Solutions

9.3.8 Others



10 SD WAN Market Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 United States to Have A Larger Market Share the in SD WAN Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Canada to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 United Kingdom to Adopt Software Defined WAN Solutions on A Large Scale in Europe Due to the Emergence of Cloud and Enterprise Mobility

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Germany to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate Owing to the High Demand for Managed Software Defined WAN Services

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Encompasses A Huge Number of Enterprise Customers That Drives the Market Across the Country

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Service Providers to Dominate the SD WAN Market in Japan

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Brazil to Leverage the Potential of Software Defined WAN Solutions to Streamline Network Operations and Improve Customer Experience

10.5.2 Gulf Cooperation Council

10.5.2.1 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries to Drive the Market Due to the Advent of Technologies Such as Cloud and Enterprise Mobility

10.5.3 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (29 Players)

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence (29 Players)

11.4 Ranking of Key Players for the SD WAN Market, 2018



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.2 VMware

12.3 Silver Peak

12.4 Aryaka

12.5 Nokia

12.6 Oracle

12.7 Huawei

12.8 Infovista

12.9 Citrix

12.10 Juniper Networks

12.11 Fortinet

12.12 HPE

12.13 Fatpipe

12.14 Riverbed

12.15 Cloudgenix

12.16 Versa Networks

12.17 Adaptiv Networks

12.18 Peplink

12.19 Lavelle Networks

12.20 Martello

12.21 Mushroom Networks

12.22 Zenlayer

12.23 Bigleaf



