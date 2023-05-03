EVANSTON, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday, May 2nd, commonly recognized as National Teachers' Day; is a special day for the appreciation of teachers that may include celebrations to honor them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community tone in education.

160 Driving Academy Celebrates National Instructor Appreciation Day 2023

At 160 Driving Academy, we celebrate our outstanding group of Instructors, who teach and guide our students every single day and are the masters of their field. We're so proud to have our award-winning, industry-leading and safety focused teams, coast-to-coast, that are paving the way for tomorrow's brilliant drivers.

It is with great appreciation that we commemorate our dedicated and experienced team of Instructors who make it their utmost priority to integrate their knowledge and uphold our safety-focused programs while continuing to set the standard of #TruckingExcellence.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000 /annual, with tremendous growth potential.

/annual, with tremendous growth potential. Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network the premier job posting and hiring platform in the trucking industry.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school, and is the fastest growing vocational school in the country with over 140 locations. In 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry. 160 Driving Academy has recently implemented HAZMAT Certification training.

