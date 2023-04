160 Driving Academy is now offering Virtual HAZMAT Training in 30 States

EVANSTON, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy is now offering Virtual HAZMAT training in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. With additional states being added soon!

Our safety-focused training program consists of a four-hour, virtual course, led by a LIVE Instructor. Earn your (H) endorsement with 160 Driving Academy and scale your CDL earning potential. Successful completion of this course will see participants added to the federal training provider registry so that they may test at their Driver's Services Facility for their Hazmat endorsement.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000 /annual, with tremendous growth potential.

/annual, with tremendous growth potential. Hazmat (H) Endorsement holders, on average, earn $5 - $10,000 in additional earnings.

- in additional earnings. Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network , and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

