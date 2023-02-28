160 Driving Academy Launches New Location in Joliet, IL

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy's newest location in Joliet, Illinois in partnership with Joliet Junior College hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Academy.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Joliet Location occurred on Friday, January 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendees included the 160 Driving Academy Joliet Leadership team, several media outlets, local partners and many enthusiastic students.

160 Driving Academy launches their new Academy in Joliet, Illinois

The Joliet Branch is located at 17840 W Laraway Road, Joliet, IL 60433.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs in Joliet:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000 /annual, with tremendous growth potential

/annual, with tremendous growth potential Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck; 4,500 of which will be Illinois Residents. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

SOURCE 160 Driving Academy