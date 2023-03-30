160 Driving Academy Launches New Location in Shreveport, Louisiana

EVANSTON, Ill., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy's newest location in Shreveport, Louisiana hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Academy.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Shreveport Location occurred on Wednesday, March 29th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Attendees included over forty-five people from the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, Darren Rimmer, Account Executive at KTAL NBC 6, John Barr, Representative for Senator John Neely Kennedy, Ralph Johnson, the Representative for Councilwoman Ursula Bowman, 160 Driving Academy Shreveport Leadership team, and former and current students of 160 Driving Academy.

Commemorating the event, Steve Gold, CEO of 160 Driving Academy, remarked "We are excited to bring Shreveport our industry-leading programs and the highest quality truck driver instruction and training. It's a delight to now be a part of this great community."

The Shreveport Branch is located at 6138 Greenwood Rd. Shreveport, LA 71119

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs in Shreveport:

Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000 /annual, with tremendous growth potential.

/annual, with tremendous growth potential. Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network the premier job posting and hiring platform in the trucking industry.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

