160 Driving Academy Launches New Location in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Attendees included Tulsa Regional Chamber, News on 6, KTUL ABC 8, local business leaders,

160 Driving Academy Regional Leadership and Tulsa Branch Team, and 160 Driving Academy students.

Michelle Brown, Mid-South General Manager of 160 Driving Academy, stated, "Workers are retiring at a faster rate than they can be replaced. Earning your CDL now is a great opportunity to capture limitless earning potential in an industry that needs drivers."

The Tulsa Branch is located at 2323 S 49th W Ave Suite B Tulsa, OK 74101.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2024, the company will train over 36,000 students on how to safely operate a commercial vehicle across its 158 CDL schools across North America. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 45 states. Each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 550 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers. 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted 160 to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry. Truckers Network is the trucking industry's premier job rating, posting, and hiring platform. This mobile technology offers the most advanced and modernized hiring options to match qualified CDL candidates with Companies at the lowest cost in the industry. With over 200,000 curated CDL Drivers in the Network, companies can find qualified drivers more efficiently than any other hiring platform. Truckers Network facility rating, and review functionality now offers drivers the ability to rate, review and share their delivery experience, reduce overall wait times, and improve supply chain efficiency across North America. Visit truckersnetwork.com or download the Truckers Network App on the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

