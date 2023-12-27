160 Driving Academy partners with The Salvation Army this holiday season

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy partnered with The Salvation Army for a two-and-a-half week National Thanksgiving Food Drive utilizing our 150+ Branch Locations across the United States as a donation collection site.

160 Driving Academy nationally collected 800+ non-perishable goods, providing meals for those in need this holiday season. Steve Gold, CEO of 160 Driving Academy, presented an in-kind donation of $5,000 during the John Williams' Virtual Red Kettle, The Salvation Army Radiothon, on WGN Radio 720.

Gold remarked, "Supporting The Salvation Army has been an outstanding experience for everyone in our organization. It's an honor to give back to communities all across the nation and we're delighted for the continued growth of our partnership." 

It's not too late – if you'd like to donate, please visit this page to give back to our communities.

About 160 Driving Academy 
160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a commercial vehicle across its 158 CDL schools across North America. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 45 states and operating soon in Canada. Each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 550 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers. 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted 160 to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Networkand the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry. Truckers Network is the trucking industry's premier job rating, posting, and hiring platform. This mobile technology offers the most advanced and modernized hiring options to match qualified CDL candidates with Companies at the lowest cost in the industry. With over 200,000 curated CDL Drivers in the Network, companies can find qualified drivers more efficiently than any other hiring platform. The Truckers Network facility rating, and review functionality now offers Drivers the ability to rate, review and share their delivery experience, reduce overall wait times, and improve supply chain efficiency across North America. Visit truckersnetwork.com or download the Truckers Network App on the Google Play or the Apple App Store.

160 Driving Academy acquires the National Tractor Trailer Schools

160 Driving Academy Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

