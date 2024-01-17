1623 Farnam Appoints Bill Severn as CEO and President

Industry luminary appointed to top role at premier Midwest data center and interconnection hub, carrying forward growth and service expansion.

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam, a regional leader in network-neutral edge interconnection and data center services, announces the appointment of Bill Severn to the position of CEO and President of the organization.

As a long-time industry leader, Severn has played a key role in 1623 Farnam's technological acceleration and ongoing growth since 2019 as Operating Partner for parent company BERKS Group. Most recently, Severn spearheaded a 3MW power deployment, expanding capacity at 1623 Farnam to support advanced hyperscale peering and colocation demands today and in the future.

"I've had the pleasure of working within and supporting the 1623 Farnam ecosystem for more than five years now, and I am proud to take on this new title as we grow and support our customers' innovation," said Severn.

Severn is also Executive Vice President at BERKS Group, where he leads business development efforts in technology infrastructure. In addition to his current roles, Severn has deep industry experience in fiber networks, cable, broadband, data storage and cloud services. He has previously served on the board of OnLine Tech, as well as in the role of COO of NPG Cablevision.

"This appointment is a natural fit based on Bill's deep expertise and proven leadership both in the industry and at 1623 Farnam. His work positioning the company as the premier Midwest data center and driving critical growth at the Omaha IX have not only put the organization on the path to success, but continue to bring increasing levels of value to customers in the growing 1623 Farnam ecosystem," said Brian Bradley, President at BERKS Group.

1623 Farnam and its on-site Omaha IX are located in a strategic, centralized spot in the U.S. at the interconnection point for the country's largest east/west and north/south routes, remaining at the center of secure onramps to the world's largest cloud providers. From its position in the heart of the country, 1623 Farnam delivers key advantages across local, regional, national and international connectivity, making it a powerful enabler for even the most demanding hyperscale networking needs.

