1623 Farnam Partners with Bridged Broadband to Expand Diverse Midwest Connectivity

Through the partnership, Bridged Broadband has established a presence at 1623 Farnam to interconnect and exchange traffic with global, national and regional carriers, leveraging Omaha's role as a critical Midwest connectivity hub. The collaboration enables Bridged Broadband to extend its unique, carrier-diverse routes between Omaha, Kansas City and rural Missouri, unlocking new connectivity options for enterprises, service providers and public-sector organizations.

"Bridged Broadband selected 1623 Farnam for its unmatched connectivity ecosystem and dense carrier environment," said Bill Severn, CEO & President of 1623 Farnam. "This partnership strengthens our role as the Midwest's meet-me point while giving our customers access to truly diverse routes and rural markets that have historically been difficult to reach through traditional carrier networks."

Bridged Broadband is deploying a state-of-the-art 800G DWDM backbone with full IP/MPLS integration, delivering scalable capacity, low latency and built-in resiliency. Notably, its Omaha-to-Missouri routes are fully diverse from national carrier networks, providing a rare alternative path between key Midwest metros and rural communities where network diversity is limited.

"There are very few routes between Omaha and Kansas City, and they are all controlled by the major carriers, limiting options and diversity," said Mike Brigman, President and CEO of Bridged Broadband . "By establishing our presence at 1623 Farnam, we're able to offer true route diversity and protected access into rural Missouri. This partnership allows us to deliver cost-effective, high-capacity connectivity to markets that have long been underserved, while doing so from one of the Midwest's most important carrier hotels in 1623 Farnam."

For 1623 Farnam customers, the collaboration expands reach into previously unserviceable or cost-prohibitive markets, while reinforcing performance, reliability and redundancy. Enterprises and service providers can now interconnect locally in Omaha and extend traffic seamlessly into rural Missouri without relying solely on incumbent carrier infrastructure.

The partnership also supports broader industry trends toward distributed infrastructure, edge connectivity and diversified network architectures. As demand continues to rise for cloud access, content delivery and resilient enterprise connectivity, proximity to dense interconnection environments like 1623 Farnam enables faster provisioning, improved performance, and stronger security postures.

Looking ahead, both organizations anticipate opportunities to scale the collaboration through additional routes and expanded interconnection options as Bridged Broadband continues its Midwest expansion strategy. Bridged Broadband's long-term goal includes establishing a presence in top carrier hotels across the region, positioning 1623 Farnam's flagship carrier hotel as a foundational interconnection hub within that footprint.

In late January, 1623 Farnam closed on a second interconnection facility in Omaha, significantly expanding its regional footprint. The new facility is planned to be operational in mid-2028, delivering at least 5MW of capacity while reinforcing the company's interconnection-first strategy and commitment to the Midwest as a critical meet-in-the-middle market.

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. With the addition of a second Omaha facility, 1623 Farnam is expanding its interconnection footprint to support increasing demand for scalable, low-latency infrastructure at the network edge. Together, its facilities form a regional interconnection ecosystem, providing access to more than 50 network companies with local, regional, national, and international reach. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. For more information, please visit www.1623farnam.com .

About Bridged Broadband

Bridged Broadband is a next-generation network provider based in Kansas City, Mo. delivering high-capacity, diverse fiber infrastructure across the Midwest. With a focus on underserved and rural markets, Bridged Broadband deploys state-of-the-art optical transport and IP networking to enable scalable, resilient and cost-effective connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and public-sector organizations. Bridged Broadband is a proud member of INDATEL, further underscoring its commitment to advancing high-quality connectivity in rural and underserved communities. Visit https://bridgedbb.com for more information.

SOURCE 1623 Farnam, LLC