1623 Farnam's Robust Interconnection Ecosystem Helps Enterprises and Service Providers Leverage the Cloud

OMAHA, Neb., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral edge interconnection and data center services, announces the growth of its hybrid multicloud ecosystem. The company has established itself as an industry leader by equipping its customers and partners with the tools and resources needed to optimally leverage a plethora of cloud platforms .

As digital transformations continue to heighten requirements on enterprise IT, many organizations are not only moving to the cloud, but distributing workloads across multiple cloud platforms. Combining public and private cloud environments enables greater cost optimization, scalability, reliability, redundancy and availability, offering a tailored solution for individualized data requirements. It's for this reason that 451 Research , part of S&P Global Market Intelligence data from Voice of the Enterprise: Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services, Organizational Dynamics shows that 57% of enterprises have a strategic vision for hybrid IT.1

However, as these IT frameworks grow more complex, having the right infrastructure partner to help build this ecosystem becomes crucial for successful outcomes. With its partnership with Megaport and key cloud providers such as Google Cloud and Telia Carrier and more, 1623 Farnam continues to serve as a catalyst for cloud development, offering customers robust options for migrating their workloads to the most optimal environments for unique business goals.

1623 Farnam's strategic location in the center of the U.S. in the growing tech hub of Omaha, Nebraska, makes it an attractive locale for organizations' cloud and data connectivity presence. The location offers low-latency connections to other major metropolitan centers, as well as protection against natural disasters and low land and power costs. The facility is also located near Google's new data center in Papillion, making it a natural gateway to the cloud provider's largest North American node. 1623 Farnam delivers one of the only low-latency direct connections to Google Cloud in the central United States.

"Omaha makes for a highly advantageous IT foundation in a world of evolving data needs, and organizations looking to bolster their connectivity, cloud capabilities and interconnection find an ideal home here. Still, it's the partnerships that data centers build that make the true competitive difference — including close, supportive partnerships with customers themselves," comments Todd Cushing , President of 1623 Farnam. "Thanks to our work with popular cloud enablers, we can quickly and privately connect customers to the providers they need. Furthermore, these solutions are backed by a dedication to customer support and an array of resources that can help guide our customers through their cloud decision-making processes."

"There's no question that the cloud is one of the most important considerations for enterprises today. With our point of presence at 1623 Farnam's data center in Omaha, we can offer our clients the ability to easily connect to the cloud and 1623 was a key part of our Cloud connect solution," states Tony Thakur, CTO for Great Plains Communications , a member of the 1623 Farnam ecosystem. "Our customers in the Omaha area have primary connectivity to Cloud at 1623 Farnam's data center with backup enabled through Chicago."

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned telecommunications providers in the Midwest. Business and enterprise services range from traditional and cloud-based voice, data products and cloud connection service to installation and support of large networks with fully scalable managed Ethernet solutions. The company also takes pride in their progressive, customized approach to accommodating the unique needs of wholesale carrier customers, including regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers.

Additional Cloud Resources:

Those interested in learning more about how 1623 Farnam can support their cloud requirements can check out the latest developments on 1623's Blog . Follow 1623 Farnam on Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.1623farnam.com or email [email protected] for a cloud consultation.

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.

For more information, please visit www.1623farnam.com .



1 Atelsek, J. and Rogers, O. Breaking the fourth wall: New multicloud models bring the hyperscaler cloud to the on-premises datacenter. 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. (2021, February 5).

SOURCE 1623 Farnam, LLC

Related Links

http://www.1623farnam.com

