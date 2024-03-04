164 Preserve Phase I LLC and 164 Preserve Phase II LLC Completes $17 Million Acquisition of The Preserve in Branson, Missouri

BRANSON, Mo., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 164 Preserve Phase I LLC and 164 Preserve II LLC purchased residential property, The Preserve, for $17 million. Located in the heart of Branson, the family-friendly, residential community was acquired on March 1, 2024, with the total Real Property value of $17,010,000. The Preserve Apartments is located at 164 Preserve Drive, Branson, MO.

The comfortable living of The Preserve offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, each equipped with a washer and dryer, a balcony or patio, spacious closets and a fully-equipped kitchen. The property includes multiple active community gathering spaces and amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, basketball court and community clubhouse.

"The Preserve Apartments brings the best of two worlds," said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, "It's a place to relax and unwind while giving access to the immense dining, shopping and entertainment options people come to Branson to enjoy."

For more information on The Preserve Phases I and II, visit the website – https://www.thepreserveapthomes.com

