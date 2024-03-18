165 Halsey Street Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Celebration at DCD>Connect New York

Leading Newark, NJ Data Center Has Provided Affordable Colocation Space, Power and Quality Interconnection to Enterprises Since 1999

NEWARK, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 165 Halsey Street, a dedicated 1.2 million square foot data center/colocation/telecom carrier hotel offering affordable space, power and interconnection services, is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a premier telecom location offering colocation services and raw data center space in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro region. The celebration will kick off at DCD>Connect | New York, a leading data center event that brings together over 1,500 senior leaders working on the largest data center projects in North America. The event takes place Mar. 18 and 19 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. The 165 Halsey team will be onsite at the event to speak to the building's interconnection opportunities and capacity, boasting 80 megawatts of total power with 23.5 megawatts of immediate power available and no monthly cross connect fees.

"We are excited to celebrate the milestone year of 25 years in the colocation business," states James Fitzgerald, Director for Tishman Real Estate Services for 165 Halsey Street. "For a quarter of a century, 165 Halsey Street has been the go-to solution for enterprises seeking to improve connectivity and reduce latency as data demands continue to rise. With access to more than 60 leading networks and providers, our customers enjoy no monthly recurring cross connect fees allowing secure, convenient and affordable interconnection. We are proud to continue offering top-notch colocation services that expand and improve along with these data demands and current climate."

Originally 165 Halsey Street was a 1.2M sf vacant department store when it was purchased in 1996 by a well-capitalized and successful investment group. The building contained a tremendous amount of growth opportunity with features such as: large floor plates (87,000 square feet), heavy floor loads, high ceilings, redundant riser capabilities, great column spacing, full basement for fuel tanks and seven distinct Points of Entry (POEs). Recognizing the opportunity for a dedicated data center facility, the team at 165 Halsey Street quickly transformed the property into a fully operational as a data center/colocation/telecom carrier hotel by 1999. Since then, the site has morphed into a first class, full service colocation business of over 360,000 square feet.

The 165 Halsey Street/Tishman team will be available to meet onsite at DCD>Connect Visit 165Halsey.com for more information and to contact the team.

About 165 Halsey Street

165 Halsey Street is a dedicated 1.2 million square foot data center/colocation/telecom carrier hotel with over 80MW of power. Located just 13 miles from Manhattan, 165 Halsey Street offers affordable space, power and significant interconnection to over 60 US and global network operators. 165 Halsey is carrier-neutral, SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant, and independently owned and operated. With 165 Halsey Colocation, there are no monthly recurring cross connect fees between customers, allowing affordable interconnection.

For more information, visit www.165halsey.com or take the video tour.

