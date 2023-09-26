16th Annual Coach to Cure MD September 28-30, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College football coaches know how to stick to a game plan and celebrate success along the way, and that's the theme of this year's Coach to Cure MD, the annual charity initiative involving members of the American Football Coaches Association.

Coaches have carried the banner to raise awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) for many years, but this year, they will not just be advocating during Coach to Cure MD; they'll be celebrating. For the first time, the federal government this year approved a gene therapy treatment that could incrementally help millions of young people battling this fatal genetic disorder.

"Football coaches have been proud to stand with the brave families fighting Duchenne muscular dystrophy and while victory is not yet at hand, we are putting points on the board in the search for this cure," said Todd Berry, Executive Director of the AFCA. Fans will see AFCA coaches wearing the Coach to Cure MD logo patch on the sidelines, educating fans about the cause on their social media, and inviting young men battling Duchenne to their campuses over the next two weekends.

An initiative of Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), Coach to Cure MD was launched with the American Football Coaches Association in 2008 and now includes the vast majority of major college coaches, and coaches in all divisions.

"Our 16-year partnership with football coaches makes a major difference in raising awareness, and that keeps moving us closer to a cure for Duchenne," said Pat Furlong, Founding President and CEO of PPMD. "Duchenne families are excited about our progress and determined to push toward an answer that works for all families battling this disorder."

Duchenne is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed during childhood, disproportionately affecting boys. People with Duchenne develop progressive muscle weakness that eventually causes loss of mobility, wheelchair reliance, and a decline in respiratory and cardiac function. Currently, there is no cure for Duchenne. Life expectancy can extend to age 30.

Fans engage with Coach to Cure MD by using the hashtag #TackleDuchenne to spread the word on social media, by texting the word "CURE" to 501501 to give $25, or by donating in honor of their favorite coach on the CoachToCureMD.org website.

About the AFCA
The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy
Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won five FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

