16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50's-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and raises $1 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Broadcast journalist, news anchor, and the author, called the "Voice of Hispanic America" by The New York Times, Maria Elena Salinas, received the 2018 "FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Lifetime Achievement Award" for her outstanding citizenship to the community.

"I have always been on a mission to inform and empower my community, and now I am excited to be able to share the remarkable stories of bravery and inspiration from St. Jude as well, this is truly an honor I take with the greatest of responsibility," said Salinas.

Monica Rabassa, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications from Univision Communications, also received an award for her longstanding commitment to the families of St. Jude. This event was co-founded in 2002 by model and entrepreneur Daisy Fuentes. Since that time, the Miami gala has raised more than $7 million.

"Events like these are so important as we continue to raise awareness and funds for our lifesaving mission all across the United States and beyond," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We congratulate both Maria Elena and Monica for their commitment to the patients and families of St. Jude and thank them for their continued support."

The gala had the support of some of television and music's most notable stars, including Victor Manuelle, Zuleyka Rivera, Ilia Calderon, William Valdes, DJ Mauricio Parra, Sebastián Villalobos, Jorge Bernal, Quique Usales, Boris Izaguirre, Marc Clotet, Candela Ferro, Khotán Fernández, Poncho de Anda, Maky Soler, and Federico Díaz among others.

This year's gala sponsors included: FedEx Express, Bancrédito International Bank, Salesforce, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Dell Technologies, CISCO, Softtek, Carnival Foundation, AT&T, C-Comm Group, Accenture, Diario La Americas, Rana Furniture, Clarins and International Dermatology Research.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following us on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to our YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

