17.5 Billion Growth in Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market 2020-2024 | 36% Growth to Come from North America | Technavio
Mar 11, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is expected to grow by USD 17.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 56% during the forecast period.
The rising use of multimedia services is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as complications associated with deployment of vEPC as a solution might challenge growth.
Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the LET segment in 2019. The segment is expected to offer several opportunities for market vendors over the forecast period.
Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing adoption of vEPC by enterprises is one of the key factors driving the market growth in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Affirmed Networks
- Athonet Srl
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Mavenir Systems Inc.
- NEC Corp.
- Nokia Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- ZTE Corp.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
