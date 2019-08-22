$17.5 Billion Truck Refrigeration Unit Market - Global Outlook to 2026 by Product, Power, Vehicle, Trailer & M&HCV, Bus Length, Application, End-User, Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truck Refrigeration Unit - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Truck Refrigeration Unit market accounted for $9.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth increasing demand for pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for safe, high-quality fresh goods and growing demand for refrigerated vehicles from the health care industry. However, high cost of installation is restraining the market growth.



A truck refrigeration unit is a cooling unit is used for trucks transportation and distribution of food materials, vegetables, ice-creams, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. It is helpful in food transportation, along with several other industries for the safeguarding of the products. Also it is mounted externally on the trucks or installed on the inner side of vehicles and containers.



By Trailer & M&HCV, the Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising heavy trucks and increasing refrigerated for transportation of perishable goods.



By Geography, Asia Pacific region is has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer demand for cold snacks in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Split System

5.3 Roof Mount System

5.4 Flash Mount System



6 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Power Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Diesel Powered

6.3 Vehicle Powered



7 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medium Truck Refrigeration Unit

7.3 Small Truck Refrigeration Unit

7.4 Large Truck Refrigeration Unit

7.5 Bus



8 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Trailer & M&HCV

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Trailers (Containers)

8.2.1 20-Feet Trailer (Container)

8.2.2 40-Feet Trailer (Container)

8.2.3 Other Trailers

8.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles



9 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Bus Length

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <_m_br />9.3 8-12m

9.4 >12m



10 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Chilled

10.3 Frozen



11 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By End- User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Food & Beverages

11.3 Pharmaceutical

11.4 Chemical Industry

11.5 Plants/ Flowers

11.6 Frozen Food

11.7 Ambulance & Passenger Transport

11.8 Other End Users



12 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Daikin

14.2 Denso

14.3 Carrier (United Technologies)

14.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

14.6 Subros

14.7 American Cooling Technology

14.8 Webasto

14.9 Klinge

14.10 Mobile Climate Control (VBG Group)

14.11 Grayson Thermal System

14.12 Utility Trailer

14.13 Sanden

14.14 Schmitz

14.15 Sinclair Corporation



