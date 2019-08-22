$17.5 Billion Truck Refrigeration Unit Market - Global Outlook to 2026 by Product, Power, Vehicle, Trailer & M&HCV, Bus Length, Application, End-User, Companies
Aug 22, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truck Refrigeration Unit - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Truck Refrigeration Unit market accounted for $9.75 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth increasing demand for pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for safe, high-quality fresh goods and growing demand for refrigerated vehicles from the health care industry. However, high cost of installation is restraining the market growth.
A truck refrigeration unit is a cooling unit is used for trucks transportation and distribution of food materials, vegetables, ice-creams, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. It is helpful in food transportation, along with several other industries for the safeguarding of the products. Also it is mounted externally on the trucks or installed on the inner side of vehicles and containers.
By Trailer & M&HCV, the Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising heavy trucks and increasing refrigerated for transportation of perishable goods.
By Geography, Asia Pacific region is has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer demand for cold snacks in this region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Split System
5.3 Roof Mount System
5.4 Flash Mount System
6 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Power Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diesel Powered
6.3 Vehicle Powered
7 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Medium Truck Refrigeration Unit
7.3 Small Truck Refrigeration Unit
7.4 Large Truck Refrigeration Unit
7.5 Bus
8 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Trailer & M&HCV
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Trailers (Containers)
8.2.1 20-Feet Trailer (Container)
8.2.2 40-Feet Trailer (Container)
8.2.3 Other Trailers
8.3 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles
9 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Bus Length
9.1 Introduction
9.2 <_m_br />9.3 8-12m
9.4 >12m
10 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Chilled
10.3 Frozen
11 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By End- User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Food & Beverages
11.3 Pharmaceutical
11.4 Chemical Industry
11.5 Plants/ Flowers
11.6 Frozen Food
11.7 Ambulance & Passenger Transport
11.8 Other End Users
12 Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Daikin
14.2 Denso
14.3 Carrier (United Technologies)
14.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
14.5 Carrier (United Technologies)
14.6 Subros
14.7 American Cooling Technology
14.8 Webasto
14.9 Klinge
14.10 Mobile Climate Control (VBG Group)
14.11 Grayson Thermal System
14.12 Utility Trailer
14.13 Sanden
14.14 Schmitz
14.15 Sinclair Corporation
