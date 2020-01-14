$17.51 Billion eClinical Solutions Market Outlook, 2020-2027
Jan 14, 2020, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eClinical Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global eClinical Solutions Market accounted for $5.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $17.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.
Technological advancement, government emphasis on clinical research and growing integration of software solutions in clinical trials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure is restraining the market growth.
Based on delivery mode, the web-hosted (on-demand) solutions segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the features like effortless user access, reduction in cost, and quicker retrieval of data.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the expanding outsourcing of clinical trials by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations to developing nations of this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the eClinical Solutions Market include Oracle Corporation, ERT Clinical, Datatrak International Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc, Maxisit Inc, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, CRF Health, Bioclinica Inc, Omnicomm Systems Inc, Eclinical Solutions LLC, Bio-Optronics Inc, and IBM Watson Health.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions
5.3 Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions
5.4 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions
6 Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Phase IV Clinical Trials
6.3 Phase III Clinical Trials
6.4 Phase II Clinical Trials
6.5 Phase I Clinical Trials
7 Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Clinical Data Integration Platforms
7.3 Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
7.4 Clinical Analytics Platforms
7.5 Clinical Trial Management Systems
7.6 Electronic Data Capture (EDC)
7.7 Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO)
7.8 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions
7.9 Electronic Trial Master File Systems
7.10 Regulatory Information Management Solutions
7.11 Safety Solutions
7.12 Randomization and Trial Supply Management
7.13 Other Products
8 Global eClinical Solutions Market, By End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.4 Medical Device Manufacturers
8.5 Contract Research Organizations
8.6 Consulting Service Companies
8.7 Academic Research Institutes
8.8 Other End-users
9 Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Oracle Corporation
11.2 ERT Clinical
11.3 Datatrak International Inc.
11.4 Parexel International Corporation
11.5 Medidata Solutions Inc.
11.6 Maxisit Inc.
11.7 Merge Healthcare Incorporated
11.8 CRF Health
11.9 Bioclinica Inc.
11.10 Omnicomm Systems Inc.
11.11 Eclinical Solutions LLC
11.12 Bio-Optronics Inc.
11.13 IBM Watson Health
