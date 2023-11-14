$17.7 Bn Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Markets - Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Growing Focus on Metabolomics Propels Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Accessories and Consumables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Chromatography Accessories and Consumables estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Columns & Column Accessories segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Chromatography: A Widely Performed Laboratory Technique

Types of Chromatography Techniques

World Chromatography Market by Technique: 2019

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

Outlook

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Remain an Important Market for Chromatography

World Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

Global Aging Populace Offer Huge Market Opportunity for Life Science Research

World Healthcare Spending in US$ Trillion: 2015, 2019(E) & 2025(P)

High Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Generates Significant Opportunities for Resins

Growing Focus on Metabolomics Propels Demand

Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Biphenyl Chemistries-based UHPLC Analytical Columns: Promising Screening Technique for Drugs of Abuse Cases

Alternate Separation Technologies to RPLC for Pharmaceutical Compounds Analysis: A Potential Growth Opportunity

Rise in Focus on Food Quality Amid Growing Concerns over Food Adulteration Drives Demand

World Food Safety Testing Revenues in US$ Billion: 2011, 2015, 2020(P) & 2025(P)

Use of Chromatography in Monitoring Environment Pollution Aids Growth

Rise in Application of Chromatography Techniques in Research Boosts Prospects

Increasing Use of Forensics to Expand Opportunities

Application of Chromatography in Water Treatment Gains Traction

Improving Investments in New and Advanced Better Test Laboratories Drives Demand

Encouraging Prescription Drug Sales Sets the Right Climate for the Growth of Testing Laboratories: Global Sales of Prescription Drug & OTC Therapy (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Growing Need for Early Diagnostics Supports Demand

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Metrohm AG

Hamilton Company

Jasco, Inc.

Chiral Technologies, Inc.

Hichrom Ltd.

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

Fortis Technologies Ltd.

Imtakt USA

KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH

Mac Mod Analytical, Inc.

Eagle Biosciences, Inc.

Corlison Pte. Limited

