$17 Billion of Microwave Transmission Equipment Needed over Five Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, $17 billion of Microwave Transmission equipment will be needed over the next five years. During this period, Packet Microwave is projected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate).

"5G will need better mobile backhaul systems," said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "We definitely see the advantage of employing fiber at all the cell sites for backhaul, but the reality is always different. Since fiber takes a long period of time to roll out at a very high expense, microwave transmission systems will always be a strong alternative. Besides the shorter time to install, microwave systems have additional benefits over fiber including lower latency and fast recovery from natural disasters. This is why we project $17 billion of microwave transmission equipment will be purchased over the next five years," Yu explained.

Highlights from the Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast Report:

Since 5G will require higher capacity backhaul links, E-band system shipments are forecasted to grow at a 36 percent CAGR.

During the forecast period, 2019 through 2023, demand for Hybrid Microwave systems will be in decline as the market shifts to full outdoor units that are dominantly Packet Microwave systems.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, radio transceivers, and average selling prices. The report tracks mobile backhaul by cell type (macro and small cell) and technology (wireless and fiber/copper). The microwave transmission tables forecast point-to-point TDM, Packet and Hybrid Microwave as well as full indoor and full outdoor unit configurations. To purchase this report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com

