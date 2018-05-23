$17 Bn Cognitive Security Market, 2023 - Focus on Threat Intelligence, Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation, & Automated Compliance Management

The cognitive security market is expected to grow from USD 3.62 Billion in 2018 to USD 17.09 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.4% during the forecast period.

The major driving factors for the cognitive security market growth are the increasing number of security breaches and cyber-attacks, and the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends across verticals.

The solutions segment is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period. The real-time security analytics and visualization platform plays a crucial role in detecting anomalies and preventing unusual behaviors or cyber-attacks. On the contrary, the services segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for the proper implementation of cognitive security solutions.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to account for the larger market size and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as the cloud deployment mode is more preferred for mobile and web application security.

The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period, whereas the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as attackers mainly target SMEs to penetrate their applications for accessing customer information, payment details, and other confidential data.

Among the security types, the cybersecurity segment is expected to have the larger market size and is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The rapidly growing connected devices have made enterprise networks more prone to cyber threats. Therefore, the demand for cognitive solutions is expected to be more during the forecast period.

Among the applications, the threat intelligence application is expected to be the fastest growing application in the cognitive security market, whereas the anomaly detection and risk mitigation application is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. Anomaly detection and risk mitigation is a network security application that monitors networks to identify abnormal activities and report them.

Among the verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to be the highest contributor in terms of the market size and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as this vertical holds large volumes of sensitive information related to employees, assets, offices, branches, operations, and customers. Therefore, the demand to protect sensitive information is always high in the BFSI vertical.

The healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, government, aerospace and defense, and IT and telecom verticals are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the cognitive security market to safeguard information and quickly identify and prevent cyber-attacks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cognitive Security Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Market Analysis, By Region, 2018



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 to Assist Security Analysts in Taking Proactive Security Measures

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of IoT and Increasing Trend of Byod Across Verticals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restricted Security Budgets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Regulatory and Compliance Mandates

5.2.3.2 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses

5.2.3.3 Rising Adoption of Social Media Platforms in Various Business Functions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals

5.2.4.2 Rapidly Increasing Insider Cyber Threats

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Cognitive Security Market: Case Studies

5.3.2.1 Case Study: Healthcare

5.3.2.2 Case Study: Retail

5.3.2.3 Use Case: Government

5.3.2.4 Use Case: BFSI

5.3.2.5 Use Case: Education



6 Cognitive Security Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Unified Log Manager and Data Catalog

6.2.2 Real-Time Security Analytics and Visualization Platform

6.2.3 Biometric Recognition

6.2.4 Digital Signature Recognition

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Deployment and Integration

6.3.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3 Training and Consulting



7 Cognitive Security Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Threat Intelligence

7.3 Anomaly Detection and Risk Mitigation

7.4 Automated Compliance Management

7.5 Others



8 Cognitive Security Market, By Security Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Physical Security

8.3 Cybersecurity

8.3.1 Network Security

8.3.2 Cloud Security

8.3.3 Application Security

8.3.4 Endpoint Security



9 Market By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises



10 Market By Enterprise Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Cognitive Security Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aerospace and Defense

11.3 Government

11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.5 IT and Telecom

11.6 Healthcare

11.7 Retail

11.8 Manufacturing

11.9 Energy and Utilities

11.10 Others



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Top Players in the Cognitive Security Market

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Upgradations

13.3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements

13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 IBM

14.3 Cisco

14.4 CA Technologies

14.5 Symantec

14.6 Check Point Software

14.7 DXC Technology

14.8 AWS

14.9 Expert System

14.10 Fortinet

14.11 Trend Micro

14.12 Google

14.13 Acalvio

14.14 Securonix

14.15 Sift Science

14.16 Feedzai

14.17 SparkCognition

14.18 Cybraics

14.19 Demisto

14.20 XTN

14.21 ThreatMetrix

14.22 LogRhythm

14.23 High-Tech Bridge

14.24 Deep Instinct

14.25 DarKTrace

14.26 Cylance

14.27 McAfee



