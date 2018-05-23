$17 Bn Cognitive Security Market, 2023 - Focus on Threat Intelligence, Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation, & Automated Compliance Management

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cognitive Security Market by Component, Application (Threat Intelligence, Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation, Automated Compliance Management), Security Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Vertical, & Region- Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cognitive security market is expected to grow from USD 3.62 Billion in 2018 to USD 17.09 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.4% during the forecast period.
The major driving factors for the cognitive security market growth are the increasing number of security breaches and cyber-attacks, and the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends across verticals.
The solutions segment is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period. The real-time security analytics and visualization platform plays a crucial role in detecting anomalies and preventing unusual behaviors or cyber-attacks. On the contrary, the services segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for the proper implementation of cognitive security solutions.
The cloud deployment mode is expected to account for the larger market size and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as the cloud deployment mode is more preferred for mobile and web application security.
The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period, whereas the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as attackers mainly target SMEs to penetrate their applications for accessing customer information, payment details, and other confidential data.
Among the security types, the cybersecurity segment is expected to have the larger market size and is projected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. The rapidly growing connected devices have made enterprise networks more prone to cyber threats. Therefore, the demand for cognitive solutions is expected to be more during the forecast period.
Among the applications, the threat intelligence application is expected to be the fastest growing application in the cognitive security market, whereas the anomaly detection and risk mitigation application is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. Anomaly detection and risk mitigation is a network security application that monitors networks to identify abnormal activities and report them.
Among the verticals, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to be the highest contributor in terms of the market size and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as this vertical holds large volumes of sensitive information related to employees, assets, offices, branches, operations, and customers. Therefore, the demand to protect sensitive information is always high in the BFSI vertical.
The healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, retail, government, aerospace and defense, and IT and telecom verticals are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the cognitive security market to safeguard information and quickly identify and prevent cyber-attacks.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cognitive Security Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals
4.3 Market Analysis, By Region, 2018
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 to Assist Security Analysts in Taking Proactive Security Measures
5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks
5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of IoT and Increasing Trend of Byod Across Verticals
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Restricted Security Budgets
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Regulatory and Compliance Mandates
5.2.3.2 Growing Market for Cloud-Based Businesses
5.2.3.3 Rising Adoption of Social Media Platforms in Various Business Functions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Security Professionals
5.2.4.2 Rapidly Increasing Insider Cyber Threats
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Cognitive Security Market: Case Studies
5.3.2.1 Case Study: Healthcare
5.3.2.2 Case Study: Retail
5.3.2.3 Use Case: Government
5.3.2.4 Use Case: BFSI
5.3.2.5 Use Case: Education
6 Cognitive Security Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Unified Log Manager and Data Catalog
6.2.2 Real-Time Security Analytics and Visualization Platform
6.2.3 Biometric Recognition
6.2.4 Digital Signature Recognition
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Deployment and Integration
6.3.2 Support and Maintenance
6.3.3 Training and Consulting
7 Cognitive Security Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Threat Intelligence
7.3 Anomaly Detection and Risk Mitigation
7.4 Automated Compliance Management
7.5 Others
8 Cognitive Security Market, By Security Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Physical Security
8.3 Cybersecurity
8.3.1 Network Security
8.3.2 Cloud Security
8.3.3 Application Security
8.3.4 Endpoint Security
9 Market By Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises
10 Market By Enterprise Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
11 Cognitive Security Market, By Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Aerospace and Defense
11.3 Government
11.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.5 IT and Telecom
11.6 Healthcare
11.7 Retail
11.8 Manufacturing
11.9 Energy and Utilities
11.10 Others
12 Geographic Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Top Players in the Cognitive Security Market
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Upgradations
13.3.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements
13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 IBM
14.3 Cisco
14.4 CA Technologies
14.5 Symantec
14.6 Check Point Software
14.7 DXC Technology
14.8 AWS
14.9 Expert System
14.10 Fortinet
14.11 Trend Micro
14.12 Google
14.13 Acalvio
14.14 Securonix
14.15 Sift Science
14.16 Feedzai
14.17 SparkCognition
14.18 Cybraics
14.19 Demisto
14.20 XTN
14.21 ThreatMetrix
14.22 LogRhythm
14.23 High-Tech Bridge
14.24 Deep Instinct
14.25 DarKTrace
14.26 Cylance
14.27 McAfee
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zttp2k/17_bn_cognitive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/17-bn-cognitive-security-market-2023---focus-on-threat-intelligence-anomaly-detection--risk-mitigation--automated-compliance-management-300653767.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article