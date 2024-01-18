17 National Security Thought Leaders Send Letter to President Biden Urging Him to Prioritize Domestic Energy and Infrastructure; Not Rush Implementation of Electric Vehicle Mandate

News provided by

James “Spider” Marks, Major General, U.S. Army retired

18 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 17 national security experts delivered a letter to President Biden that exposed the underlying national security threats within the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed Tailpipe Emissions rule.

Continue Reading
View PDF

The current rule – introduced in April 2023 – aims to aggressively shift the nation's automobile trajectory to require two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032. The letter calls attention to the effect of this rapid transition: an increased reliance on China that will result from our national need to obtain the rare earth minerals necessary to manufacture an influx of electric vehicle batteries. Right now, China controls more than 70% of the world's extraction capability for these minerals and more than 90% of its processing capacity.

"Because the EPA's proposed rule will mandate more EVs in American garages, it will also effectively mandate greater American household dependence on the cooperation of the Chinese."

The thought leaders emphasize the need for President Biden to digest the "current state of play in the global marketplace and pursue domestic investment and infrastructure opportunities" before he decides to move forward. They ask that his administration reconsider the EPA's proposed tailpipe emissions rule and take all factors into account – especially national security threats and circumstances – before making a final decision.

SOURCE James “Spider” Marks, Major General, U.S. Army retired

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.