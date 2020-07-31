17 Prime Dealerships Honored In J.D. Power Excellence Program

13 Prime dealerships have previously achieved this honor. Four are new this year including Mercedes Benz of Westwood, Massachusetts; Prime Ford of Auburn, Massachusetts, South Shore BMW/Mini of Rockland, Massachusetts and Mercedes Benz of Manchester, New Hampshire.

"We are extremely proud of these numerous honors which emphasize the customer service that is at the core of our mission," said Todd Skelton, CEO of Prime Automotive Group. "We also want to thank our associates at all levels at each of these stores who went above and beyond to help achieve this honor."

Of the 17 dealerships recognized, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York each have one, five are in Maine, and the remaining nine are in Massachusetts.

Prime Automotive Group

Currently Prime Automotive Group represents 56 dealerships and 28 brands, and is organized into five regional platforms across eight states.

J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

