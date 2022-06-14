17 Years Post-Hurricane Katrina, Civil Engineer Promotes Diversity in STEM Through Children's Book

Celeste Saves the City by Courtney Kelly, P.E. is now available.

DALLAS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The resilience of a child to make a difference in this world through engineering is at the heart of Celeste Saves the City. Stemming from the author's real-life experience, this book introduces readers to civil engineering while sharing a story of how bad events can inspire positive, lifechanging outcomes.

Beginning with an ode to New Orleans, Celeste Saves the City showcases the rich culture of "the Big Easy" through the eyes of a child. Celeste's life is abruptly upended by the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and she declares that she will become a civil engineer who "saves the city." Through the protection and restoration of coastal wetlands, the enhancement of flood mitigation is realized as Celeste grows up and achieves her mission.

"The book is delightful! I especially love that the solution to the flooding problem was restoration of the wetlands area. This book would be great to share with elementary school librarians, science teachers, and environmental groups. The illustrations are beautiful. Great choice in illustrator!" says Dr. Linda Cook, President, National Science Education Leadership Association.

The representation of Celeste as a young Black girl provides a window for children of all backgrounds to envision the possibilities of what an engineer looks like. The importance of education is highlighted as Celeste transitions from a child to a young woman. Civil engineering is emphasized both through the text and in images of iconic engineering marvels. Leadership and teamwork are also key elements that round out the depiction of Celeste's career.

About the Author: Courtney Kelly

Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, Courtney has been an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the construction and engineering industries for over 10 years. Currently based in Dallas, Texas, she is a commercial and heavy civil construction project management professional and a licensed professional engineer. Courtney holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering, B.S. degree in Math, and M.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Southern Methodist University and holds an MBA from Lamar University.

