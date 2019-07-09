170 Guests Raised $116,000 As Four Outstanding Women Leaders Were Honored At The Arthritis Foundation New York City 2019 Women In Motion Awards Luncheon

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arthritis Foundation New York City hosted the 2019 Women In Motion Awards Luncheon last month at The Pierre Hotel, honoring four outstanding women who have achieved tremendous goals in business while balancing work, family, home and health.

The honorees were:

The 2019 Women In Motion Awards Luncheon was hosted by author and anchor of CBS2 News This Morning and CBS2 News at Noon Mary Calvi. 2019 Women In Motion Awards Luncheon Honorees (L to R): Danyelle Boilard-Paul, Executive Vice President/General Manager, Groupe Clarins USA; Ann Wells Crandall, Chief Marketing Officer, BIG EAST Conference; Grace Wright, MD, President, Association of Women in Rheumatology; and, Gail Chorney, MD, Vice Chair, Professional Services NYU Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Director, NYU Langone Orthopedic Center.

Danyelle Boilard-Paul , Executive Vice President/General Manager, Groupe Clarins USA ;

, Executive Vice President/General Manager, Groupe Clarins ; Gail Chorney , MD, Vice Chair, Professional Services NYU Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Director, NYU Langone Orthopedic Center;

, MD, Vice Chair, Professional Services NYU Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Director, NYU Langone Orthopedic Center; Ann Wells Crandall , Chief Marketing Officer, BIG EAST Conference; and,

, Chief Marketing Officer, BIG EAST Conference; and, Grace Wright , MD, President, Association of Women in Rheumatology.

Hosted by author and anchor, CBS2 News This Morning and CBS2 News at Noon, Mary Calvi, the event opened with a motivational address by Swati Bhise, CEO of Cayenne Pepper Productions.

The special guest speaker was Ann McNamara, Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy, who brought greetings on behalf of Arthritis Foundation President and CEO Ann M. Palmer. New York City Leadership Board Chair Celia R. Clark, Esq. presided over the presentation of the awards.

The luncheon featured a festive cocktail reception with wall-to-wall silent auction items contributed by more than fifty donors. Acclaimed concert pianist Harriet Stubbs delighted the attendees with her virtuosity.

New York City Leadership Board member and founding member of the NYC Young Professional Leadership Council Mallory Rosen, a millennial who was diagnosed at the age of 13, described first-hand her experience with the shortage of pediatric rheumatologists who might have diagnosed her earlier than her teenage years.

"I'm deeply indebted to our wonderful honorees, truly an outstanding group of women of achievement who have also made time to give back to charitable organizations in their communities. I must also thank the National Leadership Team and the New York City Leadership Board for their support. We are extremely grateful for our 2019 Committee members and chair, Suzie Davidowitz and for each of our donors, sponsors and volunteers. Special thanks to our host CBS2 News anchor Mary Calvi and we appreciate the attendance of Martine Denis, Regional Vice President, Northeast Region," said Senior Executive Director Teresa Gaudio.

For more information about the programs of Arthritis Foundation New York City, click here, or log on to https://www.arthritis.org/new-york/, or call 929-303-7537. Like on Facebook and follow on Instagram

Media Contact:

Robin Verges

212.843.8075

217684@email4pr.com

SOURCE Arthritis Foundation New York City

Related Links

https://www.arthritis.org/new-york/

