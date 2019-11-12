$170M Firm Leaves Kestra and Joins $1.4B Csenge Advisory Group

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Tipton and his team joins Csenge Advisory Group (CAG) OSJ and RIA. Tipton made the move from Kestra Financial to CAG after multiple meetings with John Csenge, Founder and Managing Partner of Csenge Advisory Group, and discovering they share similar goals on how best to service clients during bull and bear markets.

Tipton and his team bring $170M in assets under management and were with Kestra for 21 years when they made the decision that CAG was the right fit for them. Tipton's firm recently merged with Navitas Wealth Management, who already has a deep relationship with Csenge. Tipton is the new Navitas Managing Partner of Wealth Management, which makes the move with CAG even more relevant and critical to the on-going the success of both firms.

"We work with advisors and firms who are having positive experiences and building more substantial relationships with Csenge. When we took a deeper look into the future of our firm, our clients, our industry, and our team, we knew John, Eric, and the Csenge team would help us achieve the objectives for us and for those who we serve," said Tipton.

"We are excited to have Chris and team join our OSJ. Having advisors like Chris join us, advisors that believe clients are our top priority, makes the whole OSJ stronger. Offering clients and advisors the latest in financial technology, to provide the best service possible, is key to us," said Csenge.

"CAG's unbiased and product agnostic options in the asset management arena are important to advisors. Chris' focus on clients is enhanced by our offerings and expertise," said Eric Caisse, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for Csenge Advisory Group.

CAG is quickly becoming the go-to for advisors and firms looking to join a growing OSJ and RIA. This will bring their assets under advisement to $1.5B, with another billion in the pipeline with pending acquisitions. Advisors are attracted to CAG's unique approach to asset management and their partnership with Lion Street Financial (LSF). LSF is a producer owned firm.

CAG's partnership with Lion Street Financial (LSF) began in 2018, after being with FSC for 20 years. LSF focuses on helping build their producers/owner practices through a unique collaboration strategy.

About Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group was founded in 1999 by John Csenge with a unique vision in mind: to take financial planning and investment management to a higher standard of excellence. As an independent firm, the company is dedicated to providing truly objective advice to their clients. The company prides itself on fostering relationships based on trust, unparalleled service and integrity. Through its team's commitment to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards, they provide clients with independent advice tailored to their clients' needs. For more information about the company, call 888-500-2050 or visit the website at https://www.csenge.com .

About Navitas Wealth Advisors

Navitas Wealth Advisors is a boutique wealth advisory firm who works with ultra-high net worth families and business owners to help put together a plan that enhances the use, enjoyment and impact of their family wealth. For more information visit www.navitaswa.com.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC., (LSF) member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Csenge Advisory Group, a Registered Investment Advisor. Csenge Advisory Group and LSF are not affiliated.

SOURCE Csenge Advisory Group

