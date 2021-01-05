171 Canadian Credit Cards Ranked For 2021 By The creditcardGenius Algorithm

MONCTON, NB, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the best credit cards in Canada for 2021 have been announced by creditcardGenius. Covering 26 categories, over 126 features of 171 Canadian credit cards were analyzed by a math-based comparison engine.

Built by Atlantic Canadians, creditcardGenius is a free resource for people looking to optimize their rewards and maximize their savings. Steadily fine-tuned for over a decade, an objective scoring system fills the gap for an apples-to-apples credit card comparison based on rewards, fees, interest rates, insurance coverage, real-time user preferences, and more.

"When I started developing the card comparison algorithm a decade ago, there was nothing on the market that could take into account all the different factors you need to consider," said Stephen Weyman, Co-Founder of creditcardGenius. "We've been consistently improving it, and now we analyze over 126 data points per credit card to compute that one single score – our Genius Rating."

Since the pandemic, consumer preferences have shifted towards cash back rewards, low fees, and cards with easy approval. The demand for low interest cards remains steady. Canadians can fine-tune their search to find the card that best meets their needs, no matter the preference.

Select preview of the best Canadian credit card winners:

Category Best For Winner Best Cash Back Hassle-free cash rewards Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite Best Low Interest Savings on interest fees HSBC +Rewards Mastercard Best Balance Transfer Savings on existing debt BMO CashBack Mastercard Best No Fee Earning rewards for free Brim Mastercard Best Student Building credit score early BMO CashBack Mastercard for students Best Mastercard High merchant acceptance BMO Air Miles World Elite Mastercard Best Visa Premium travel perks TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card Best American Express High-value rewards American Express Cobalt Card Best Overall All-around value American Express Cobalt Card

You can see all 26 categories on their Best Credit Cards in Canada 2021 page.

About WeyMedia Inc:

Trusted by over 351,000 readers and subscribers every month, WeyMedia is a leading Canadian personal finance company that brings well-researched content and financial tools to the everyday consumer. Starting with HowToSaveMoney in 2010, WeyMedia began helping Canadians learn how to make every dollar count. Then creditcardGenius was launched in 2017, providing Canadians with the only credit card matchmaker that instantly compares 126+ features of more than 300 Canadian and American credit cards .

