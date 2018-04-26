1736 Family Crisis Center's CEO/Executive Director to be honored During an Award and Candlelight Ceremony

The "Woman of Persistence" award is an annual award recognizing the achievements and resilience of women who devote their time and energy to the success of their communities. Ms. Adelkoff is one of seven 2018 honorees selected throughout the state by Women's Caucus board members. Bea Dieringer, Secretary and Council Member, Rolling Hills, will present the award.

Since 1984, Carol Adelkoff has served as the CEO/Executive Director of 1736 Family Crisis Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving vulnerable community members in the greater Los Angeles area. 1736 Family Crisis Center originally began in 1972 as a single Emergency Youth Shelter for runaways and street kids; in its earliest years, the Center broadened its services to domestic violence victims in response to increasing numbers of women and children who were fleeing violent homes. Under Ms. Adelkoff's direction, in 1984, the Center developed Los Angeles County's first – and for nine years, only – confidential transitional domestic violence shelter to give survivors and their children the broad-based counseling, job preparation, life-skills education, and self-confidence tools needed to rebuild safe, independent lives. From 1998 to 2004, Ms. Adelkoff served as Chair of the City of Los Angeles Domestic Violence Task Force, leading the effort to advise the City Council on all matters relating to domestic violence and representing the needs of abused women and children of all ages. She has persistently advocated for abuse victims throughout her career to obtain the necessary resources for recovery. Ms. Adelkoff's undying passion to help victims of violence continues to impart life-saving impact on the community.

The event program will begin with the presentation of the award and end with a candlelight ceremony to honor the brave survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault, whom Ms. Adelkoff has spent her entire career serving. It is hoped that the candlelight ceremony will become an annual event for the community to attend to honor the brave victims that survive the brutalities of abuse and violence and eventually obtain independence and safety.

LA City Councilmember Joe Buscaino will speak at the event along with other local dignitaries to be confirmed. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LAPD Harbor Division Station Conference Room at 2175 John S. Gibson Boulevard, San Pedro, CA 90731.

1736 Family Crisis Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving vulnerable community members in the greater Los Angeles area. Its mission is to comprehensively help children, women, men, and families through crisis circumstances, including domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, homelessness, poverty, and post-traumatic stress disorder, improving their prospects for long-term housing, financial stability, and success. 1736 Family Crisis Center manages a wide range of life-saving programs, annually serving more than 6,000 people directly and reaching approximately 20,000 more through educational outreach services.

