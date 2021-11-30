174.08 th units Growth in EV Battery Current Sensor Market | Improved Cell Performance in EV Batteries to Drive Growth| Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the electric vehicle battery current sensor market are the improved cell performance in EV batteries, which will improve the performance of EVs and reduce their price, as well as the growing demand for EVs due to regulations, according to Technavio. However, current sensor failure leading to the failure of BMS may impede the market growth.

Application Segment Highlights

Based on application, the electric vehicle battery current sensor market has been segmented into HEVs and full EVs.

The electric vehicle battery current sensor market share growth by the HEVs segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the electric vehicle battery current sensor market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

, , , and MEA. 53% of the growth will originate from the APAC region during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key countries for the electric vehicle battery current sensor market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the electric vehicle battery current sensor market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and South America .

Notes:

The electric vehicle battery current sensor market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 17.68% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (HEVs and full EVs) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The electric vehicle battery current sensor market is fragmented .

. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, LEM Holding SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, TDK Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Electric Vehicle Battery Current Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.68% Market growth 2021-2025 174.08 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Asahi Kasei Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, LEM Holding SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, TDK Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

