$174 Million Awarded in Chestlen Development Hotel Construction Dispute Against Tutor Perini Building Corp.

After completion of the liability and damages phases of trial, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas issued an order and opinion on Monday, April 13, 2026, awarding compensatory damages in favor of Chestlen and against Tutor Perini in the amount of $174,681,212 arising out of Tutor Perini's breaches of contract. The Court also ruled that liquidated damages and pre-judgment interest would continue to accrue until entry of a final judgment.

The damages decision follows an October 2025 liability ruling issued after a five-week bench trial, in which the Court found Tutor Perini liable for breach of contract and rejected Tutor Perini's counterclaims against Chestlen. The Court then scheduled a damages trial which was held in January 2026 with post-trial submissions filed the following month.

"This award confirms what Chestlen has maintained from the start: accountability matters, regardless of the size of the contractor. It reflects the persistence and resolve of Brook Lenfest and Jared Wallace to see this case through and obtain justice for the harm caused," said Peter Sheridan, Chair of Glaser Weil's Construction Litigation practice.

"It is heartwarming that Chestlen's commitment over the last five years to seek just compensation from Tutor Perini has been rewarded. We are pleased to have achieved this favorable result for Chestlen in this significant matter," said Jonathan Korn, a partner in Blank Rome's Business Litigation group.

"The Court's ruling is a clear affirmation of Chestlen's position and the strength of the record developed at trial. It was a privilege to represent Chestlen in Philadelphia and help secure this outcome after years of hard-fought litigation," said S. David Fineman of RCCB.

Glaser Weil partner Rob Lee played a critical role throughout the litigation.

Read the court's October 2025 and April 2026 orders.

About Glaser Weil

Glaser Weil is a premier law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, recognized for its market‑leading experience in litigation, corporate, intellectual property, employment, real estate and construction matters. Glaser Weil's construction team has extensive experience handling complex construction disputes, including close‑out and defect litigation, delay and damages claims, mechanic's liens and construction‑related insurance matters across state and federal courts and arbitration venues nationwide.

SOURCE Glaser Weil