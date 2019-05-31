$179.1 Bn Video Game Market 2019 - Global Forecast to 2024 Featuring Sony, Tencent, Microsoft, Netease, Activation Blizzard, Goggle, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, and Bandai Namco

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Game Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global video game market is expected to reach an estimated $179.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global video game market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphones, tablets, PCs, and consoles market. Mobile and online distribution of games are driving the growth of video game industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the video game industry, include the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) based head mounted displays (HMD) and heads-up display (HUD) products and development of games for academic and skill development.

The shooting game will remain the largest segment due to increasing interest towards action-packed video games across all age groups. Constant improvement in graphics quality which provides real life like the mission is driving the market for shooting games.



Within the video game market, smartphone based games will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to new launches of smartphone based games, such as PUBG, Battlelands Royale, and War Robots and due to the high usage of these games in emerging nations.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing smartphone users and rapid internet growth in the emerging nations. The growing internet users have enabled a steady rise in the online video game market, as it allows gamers to increase the gaming experience with a high-speed internet connection.



Some of the video game companies profiled in this report Sony, Tencent, Microsoft, Netease, Activation Blizzard, Goggle, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, and Bandai Namco and others.

Some of the features of Video Game Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global video game market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Global video game market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global video game market size by device type, genre type, platform type, gamer type, and age group in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global video game market size by device type, genre type, platform type, gamer type, and age group in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global video game market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Global video game market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global video game market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global video game market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the video game market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the video game market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Video Game Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Video Game Market by Device Type

3.3.1: Smartphone

3.3.2: Tablet

3.3.3: PC

3.3.4: Console

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Video Game Market by Genre

3.3.6: Shooter Games

3.3.7: Action Games

3.3.8: Sports Games

3.3.9: Role-Playing Games

3.3.10: Adventure Games

3.3.11: Racing Games

3.3.12: Strategy Games

3.3.13: Others

3.3: Global Video Game Market by Age Group

3.4.1: Age Group 10-20

3.4.2: Age Group 21-35

3.4.3: Age Group 36-50

3.4.4: Age Group 51-65

3.4: Global Video Game Market by Platform Type

3.4.1: Offline Games

3.6.1: Online Games

3.5: Global Video Game Market by Gamer Type

3.7.1: Extreme Gamers

3.7.2: Casual Gamers



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Video Game Market by Region

4.2: North American Video Game Market

4.2.1: Market by Device Type: Smartphone, Tablet, PC, Console, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Genre: Shooter, Action, Sports, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Strategy, and Others

4.2.3: United States Video Game Market

4.2.4: Canadian Video Game Market

4.2.5: Mexican Video Game Market

4.3: European Video Game Market

4.4: APAC Video Game Market

4.5: ROW Video Game Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Video Game Market by Device

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Video Game Market by Genre

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Video Game Market by Platform Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Video Game Market by Gamer Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Video Game Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends of the Global Video Game Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Video Game Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Sony

7.2: Tencent Holdings Limited

7.3: Apple Inc.

7.4: Microsoft

7.5: NetEase

7.6: Activision Blizzard

7.7: Google

7.8: Electronic Arts

7.9: Nintendo Company Limited

7.10: BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.

