17LIVE Announces New Brand Name, Logo, & Global HQ in Japan

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 17LIVE (pronounced as "one seven live"), Inc, the operator of Asia's largest live streaming platform with over 50 million registered users worldwide, has announced their global rebranding today with an updated logo and mission statement as the company continues to promote its global expansion. In addition to the official rebrand, 17LIVE has revealed the Japan subsidiary will assume the role of global headquarters by the end of 2021. The company continues to empower human connections through live technology.

The logo's emphasis on the numbers 1 and 7 represents the idea of "connecting together across seven continents, under one sky." The red is emblematic of the dynamism and fun of live streaming, and the white signifies the unplanned, unscripted "real" aspect of live performances. In addition, the red color evokes the image of the iconic "ON AIR" sign, which historically has indicated that a live broadcast is in progress. Just as television and radio nurtured popular culture in the past, 17LIVE seeks to be a platform that creates the culture of the 21st century.

With consistent growth across the Asian markets that have enhanced content building in the United States, 17LIVE aims to provide a global platform for music artists and entertainers to create talk shows, games, and performances while enabling users to watch authentic live content 24/7, as well as make real connections with those streamers and other fans. The latest 17LIVE innovations will create unique communities across multiple channels catered to viewers' own time and interests that provide valuable, relevant content and memorable moments for their attendees.

The 17LIVE Group has six subsidiaries around the world and altogether the platform has more than 50 million registered users worldwide. As a global company based in Japan, the new headquarters in Japan will provide the catalyst for enhanced business development in each region and will be charged with expanding the live streaming platform business into other regions of the world.

Statement from Hirofumi ONO, 17LIVE Global CEO:

"Founded in Taiwan in 2015, we have been providing services in Japan since 2017 and have grown into a company with offices in 6 countries and more than 900 employees worldwide. We are now celebrating the 4th anniversary of our launch in Japan, and by transferring our headquarters to Japan, we are becoming a global company from Japan. With a view to the further growth of the live streaming platform, we will continue to create new ways of communications that enable people to connect with anyone at any moment, while exploring the power of technology that continues to evolve with the times."

Select highlights of the 17LIVE App include:

In the Summer of 2021, the app presented exclusive interactive live events with musical celebrities such as global superstar KYGO and chart-topping singer VASSY. The intimate "LIVIT LIVE LOUNGE" concert series in Los Angeles set records as the highest streamed events ever for the app.

set records as the highest streamed events ever for the app. In June 2021 , the app announced the addition of the "Group Call" feature which enables live streaming with up to six people.

, the app announced the addition of the "Group Call" feature which enables live streaming with up to six people. Their "Streamers Give Back" initiative gained momentum for the company's philanthropic endeavors. Users have collectively raised money to build water wells in Pakistan and 17LIVE is already in motion for their next socially conscious focus in 2022.

and 17LIVE is already in motion for their next socially conscious focus in 2022. In just twelve months,17LIVE has acquired over 50 million active users across 6 countries. Their employee network has grown to more than 900 employees worldwide, as they are spearheaded in the United States by General Manager (GM) Armin Collosi .

by General Manager (GM) . Conscious of being representative of the diversity of their global audience, the app launched new shows in various sectors of American entertainment. They partnered with Netflix's "Rhythm & Flow" star Flawless Real Talk for his wildly successful musical talent competition show, "One Take," which is in its third season with a $10,000 grand prize. In August, 17LIVE launched their dance competition show, "Dance Quest," with Quest Crew's Ryan Conferido .

grand prize. In August, 17LIVE launched their dance competition show, "Dance Quest," with Quest Crew's . 17LIVE continues to shape the 'new' live event industry, showing how major artists can effectively deliver high quality live-streamed concerts while working with record labels such as Sony's Palm Tree Records and brands like June Shine to create new brand partnerships.

About 17LIVE:

17LIVE (one seven live) is Asia's Largest live streaming platform and is located in Minato-ku, Tokyo, headed by Global CEO, Hirofumi ONO. With a mission to "Empower Human Connections through Live Technology", we aim to create a world where users can enjoy every moment of their lives on the seven continents—Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia—under one sky. The platform reached 50 million registered users worldwide as of September 2021. For more information about the company, please visit https://jp.17live.com/

