17seconds Acquires COTA Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 17seconds has acquired COTA Innovation to grow their reach and speed to market in designing the future of financial services, consumer lifestyle, and the direct to consumer (D2C) platform transformation happening at the epicenter of San Francisco.

17seconds partners Bruce Randall, Kandice Cota, Greg Morantz, Sanjay Shamdasani

With their prior firm, Spring Studio, Bruce Randall and Sanjay Shamdasani, 17seconds founders, quietly led the revolution in banking and financial services. Prior to being acquired by BBVA in 2015, their world-class design and strategy team produced solutions for the likes of Charles Schwab, American Express, BlackRock, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo.

The acquisition of COTA adds PayPal, Samsung, Walmart and other leading brands that venture into tech and consumer lifestyle zones of fashion, media, sports, hospitality, automotive and telecom. "COTA's work represents a breadth of brands with go-to-market product innovation stories coming from agile labs. We know this is a priority for our clients, and now we can deliver it with deeper expertise across multiple industries," said Randall and Shamdasani.

Kandice Cota, COTA Innovation's founder, is one of a handful of women operating at the C-level ranks as an officer of global creative and design change. The COTA team's world-class experience in strategically leveling up research and design at Target, Macys, VF Corp, and Shiseido, concepting the future for Samsung with artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), driving the connected car user experience for Hyundai mobility, and relaunching media leader CBS Corporation, now packs that punch for 17seconds.

"Time to market, innovation and creative new ideas are critical to developing game-changing products. 17seconds and COTA Innovation have been delivering that for years. I'm thrilled to join forces to make an even bigger impact together," said Kandice Cota, Chief Creative Officer, Partner, 17seconds. 17seconds acquisition will expand the studio's ability to deliver strategic UX research, product design and innovation strategy to legacy brands and new startups alike.

17seconds designs best-in-class, innovative products, platforms, and services. We partner with you to explore future trends and forces, identify new opportunities and threats, strengthen your value proposition and ultimately, create market-leading products.

COTA Innovation is a San Francisco-based boutique innovation firm working with leaders at Fortune 500 giants to pioneering startups to bring new products to market by building powerful stories through UX research, strategy, and design.

