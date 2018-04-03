17th Annual Comedy for a Cure® Scheduled for April 8, 2018

This year's event features emcee Melissa Peterman (Reba, Big Daddy and Fargo), with performances by Renee Albert and Dana Snyder, magician Shane Brady, Kate Flannery (The Office) and the Tony Guerrero Jazz Band, magician Mark Furey and headlining comic Jimmy Shubert (King of Queens and Last Comic Standing).

Long-time TS Alliance supporter Jim O'Heir (Parks & Recreation) will honor Cathy Jackson, Director of Advocacy Relations at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, for leading efforts to increase awareness about infantile spasms, a catastrophic type of seizure that impacts one third of newborns with TSC. In addition, the Grandia Family of Southern California will be presented with the "Courage in Leadership Award" for their dedication to serving local and national TSC communities for the past 10 years.

Since its inception, Comedy for a Cure has raised more than $4.5 million, bolstered by the support of the "who's who" in the entertainment industry and comedy community – Band from TV, Bryan Callen, Jerrod Carmichael, Adam Carolla, Mo Collins, The Dan Band, Dana Delaney, James Denton, Calista Flockhart, Greg Grunberg, Bob Guiney, Chelsea Handler, Patricia Heaton, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jim Jeffries, Jane Kaczmarek, Melina Kanakaredes, Wendy Liebman, Jane Lynch, Bill Maher, Larry Miller, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Morrison, Jeffrey Ross, Bob Saget, Bonnie Somerville, Ray Romano, Sherri Shepherd, Craig Shoemaker, Alex Skuby, Sarah Silverman, Melissa Jaret Winokur, Variety magazine, Access Hollywood, and many more.

TSC causes tumors to form in vital organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, lungs, liver, eyes and skin. TSC is also the leading genetic cause of both autism and epilepsy. While the daily challenges of living with TSC can be daunting for children and adults with the disease, ongoing research in laboratories and clinical trials shows real promise in developing better treatments and identifying circumstances that, for the first time, may prevent some of the most harmful effects of the disease.

