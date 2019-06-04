17th Annual enCourage Kids Night at Citi Field Making a Difference for Children and Their Families

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The enCourage Kids Foundation (EKF) will host its 17th Annual Night at Citi Field on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Join Michele Hall Duncan, President & CEO along with 850 enCourage Kids supporters and families for a great night of fun, food and baseball as the NY Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Guests will enjoy a pre-game barbeque in the Bullpen Gate Plaza with face painters, clowns and a special visit from Mr. Met, Mets Alumni Mookie Wilson and former NY Jets Erik Coleman as well as the Mets' wives. Guests will watch the game from their seats in the Big Apple section and cheer on Dorian Solimano, one of the enCourage Kids who is challenged with TOF (Tetralogy of Fallout), a combination of four congenital abnormalities, as she throws out the first pitch.

Citi Field - Bullpen Gate on 126th Street

123-01 Roosevelt Ave - Queens, NY 11368

Gates: 5:40pm

Game Time: 7:20pm

A special thank you to all of our Sponsors. Official: New York Mets and Aramark. Star: Cougar Capital, Carmine's, Ernst & Young, Virgil's and The Donut Pub. Supporting: Excel Global Security, Feil Family Foundation, Kassin Sabbagh Realty, Signature Bank and Principal Building Services, LLC. Contributing: BNY Mellon, Scheman & Grant and Fifield | Piaker | Eiman | Architects, PC.

About enCourage Kids Foundation

EKF helps humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the Child Life Community. Serving more than one million annually, our programs offer relief from the constant burden of treatment, hospital stays, and doctor appointments, while also helping pediatric facilities to meet the unique needs of their patients. EKF envisions a world where every child—regardless of the difficulty of his or her medical journey—experiences joy, hope, resilience, and healing. www.encourage-kids.org

About Michele Hall Duncan

As President & CEO of the enCourage Kids Foundation, Michele oversees the day to day operations of the organization, as well as the various Programs that are implemented in the children's hospitals throughout our country. The relationships she has fostered over the years with Child Life staff and all levels of hospital administration has helped her to develop an integrated understanding of their needs and has helped position the organization to be on the forefront of state-of-the-art programming. Michele is a Trustee of the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation where she serves as board Secretary and chair of the governance committee. She also serves on the Advisory Board of one of the nation's leading anti-bullying organizations, STOMP Out BullyingTM and is a board member of the New York City chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals where she also serves on the Professional Advancement Committee. A native of Flint, Michigan, Michele is a proud graduate of Michigan State University with a B.A. in Advertising and has been an active associate member of the Essex Hudson Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. for 10 years. Michele has been featured in Social Lifestyle Magazine, Times Square Chronicles, Resident Magazine, ABC7, CBS New York and Spectrum1, to name a few.

To purchase tickets: https://encourage-kids.networkforgood.com/events/12665-17th-annual-encourage-kids-night-at-citi-field.

