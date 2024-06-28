17TH ANNUAL FORT WORTH'S FOURTH FEATURES FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA ON THE TRINITY RIVER & NEW TITLE SPONSOR U.S. LAWSHIELD

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth's Fourth, one of North Texas' largest Independence Day celebrations, will return to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth next Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Now in its 17th year, the event will again be highlighted by the largest fireworks show in Dallas-Fort Worth, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Admission to Fort Worth's Fourth is free.

Attendees will enjoy festival food, cold drinks, swimming and floating on the river, and live music by Poo Live Crew and Chattahoochee on the waterfront stage. Numerous activities for kids include face painting, water slides, and a zip line. Free loaner lifejackets will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year's event features a new title sponsor, U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization. "At U.S. LawShield, we are committed to our members, and this exciting event aligns with our mission to uphold the freedoms we enjoy in this country," said Brooksy Smith, U.S. LawShield CEO.

Festivalgoers are allowed to bring their own chairs, blankets, tubes, and one unopened water bottle that can be refilled inside the venue for free by the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD). In addition, vendors will be onsite for those who would like to purchase food or drinks at the event. Outside coolers, food, and drinks are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats for the fireworks show. In addition, the river will be cleared at 8 p.m. in preparation for the show. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and the gates open at 5 p.m.

Fort Worth's Fourth is brought to you by U.S. LawShield, presented by Andrews Distributing and TRWD, and generously supported by Lockheed Martin. The event is produced by Streams & Valleys.

In 2023, more than 90,000 patrons attended the star-spangled annual event.

For more information, please visit www.fortworthsfourth.com

About Streams & Valleys, Inc. (S&V)

Streams & Valleys (S&V) is a non-profit organization and river steward whose mission is to inspire, fund, and advocate for projects that improve and expand community access and use of the Trinity River and its trails. The organization was formed in 1969 to re-establish the river as a clean and healthy waterway. S&V plans and coordinates recreation enhancements, beautification efforts, and promotes the Trinity River and its tributaries in Fort Worth and Tarrant County. Operated by a small staff and volunteer board, the organization currently focuses on fundraising for river projects, as well as programming of public events and various river-oriented campaigns.

About the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD)

Enriching Communities & Improving The Quality Of Life Since 1924

For the last 100 years, the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) has provided quality raw water to its customers, implemented vital flood control measures and created recreational opportunities for Tarrant County residents and communities. Led by a publicly elected five-member board, the Water District owns and operates lakes Bridgeport, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Creek and Richland-Chambers. Their water supply efforts ensure that more than 2.3 million people in 11 North Texas counties have a safe, clean water supply now and for decades to come. TRWD serves as the local sponsor for the 27-mile Fort Worth Floodway that stretches through much of Fort Worth and has also constructed more than 70 miles of Trinity River Trails throughout Fort Worth.

About U.S. LawShield

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 emergency hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.™ U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

SOURCE U.S. LawShield, LLC