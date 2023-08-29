17th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by CELSIUS Returns to Iconic Oceanside Pier Sept. 22-24, 2023 with World-Class Professional Surfing and a Free Music Festival

News provided by

ASA Entertainment Group, LLC

29 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

World's Largest Female Surfing Event to Feature More Than 140 Top Female Pros 

Festival Also Includes 15 Free Concerts with Well-Known Artists Such as
Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Beach Weather, Flipturn, Loren Gray, Bipolar Sunshine and Many More

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA Entertainment announced today that the World Surf League (WSL) QS3000 Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS will celebrate its 17th year at the Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, Calif., Sept. 22-24, 2023. The nationally televised event is the largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 140 of the world's top pros scheduled to compete. Admission to the event is free.

Sean Kingston Headlines a FREE MUSIC FESTIVAL with 15 Artists at the 17th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by Celsius from September 22 - 24 at the Oceanside Pier.
US Open Champion Sawyer Lindblad Seeks to Defend Her Title Against a Field of 140 Top Surf Pros Competing in the 17th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Powered by Celsius from September 22 - 24 at the Oceanside Pier.
Some of the biggest names in women's surfing are expected to attend, including former Super Girl Champions Sage Erickson, Courtney Conlogue, Caitlin Simmers, Alyssa Spencer, Lakey Peterson, Samantha Sibley, and US Open Champion Sawyer Lindblad.

BEYOND THE SURF — NISSAN CONCERT SERIES, SUPER GIRL GAMER PRO, FREE FESTIVAL VILLAGE 

In addition to the world-class surfing, the event features an action-packed Festival Village with 15 live concerts and family-friendly activities; the annual Super Girl Gamer esports tournament; an all-female DJ Competition; free classes in fitness, yoga, Zumba, Pilates, wellness, cycling and dance; celebrity speakers; panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability; a female art exhibition; social influencers; autograph signings; a beer garden and food court; and a mentorship program for young surfers with top female pros

New elements for 2023 include a women's beach volleyball tournament; a female content creators showcase; a fashion show; and a women's pro skimboarding event.

The Nissan Concert Series, which is part of the CELSIUS Essential Vibes Tour, will include 15 artists performing FREE LIVE CONCERTS, featuring star acts like Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Beach Weather, Flipturn, Loren Gray, Bipolar Sunshine, Bikini Trill, Hello Sister and many more.

The event is part of the Super Girl Series, a mission-based platform that includes four women's action sports, esports and lifestyle events designed to promote female empowerment, inclusion, and equality. Each of the Super Girl events are centered around providing athletic, social, cultural, educational, and entertainment opportunities for young women in traditionally male-dominated industries. 

"We are thrilled to have such an exciting and diverse lineup of activities at the event in addition to world-class surfing," said Rick Bratman, CEO of ASA Entertainment, the event's producer. "To have artists like Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc, Bea Miller, Flipturn, Beach Weather, Loren Gray and Bipolar Sunshine performing and using their voices to help promote Super Girl's empowerment platform is absolutely incredible. On the surfing side, the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS is not only a showcase for the top-ranked surfers in the world, but also a springboard to help launch surf careers and provide unmatched mentorship between pros and newcomers." 

The event is proud to extend its long-term Partnerships with Nissan as its Title Sponsor and with CELSIUS as its Presenting Partner. 

"As the title sponsor of the Super Girl Pro Series of events in California, Nissan has the opportunity to help inspire the next generation of women through action sports," said Shawn Mirabal, regional vice president, Nissan North America. "We look forward to celebrating female empowerment, strength and equality at the September event in Oceanside, California."

The event will run daily Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.  Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers, and all elements are free to attend.

The event will be televised throughout November and December on Bally Sports and will be streamed live on Sept. 23 - 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST via 15 digital partners, including at www.supergirlsufpro.com and twitch.tv/supergirlseries.

For more information on the concert lineup, surfing, classes, schedules, esports, volleyball and more, visit www.supergirlsurfpro.com. To connect via social media, follow @SupergirlPro on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and @OfficialSupergirlPro on TikTok.

Media contact:  Jenn Chidester | m. 858.472.1952| [email protected] 

SOURCE ASA Entertainment Group, LLC

