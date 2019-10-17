$18.2 Billion RFID Tags Markets - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Tags- Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global RFID Tags market accounted for $4.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors such as rising demand for RFID tags in the aerospace industry, and the increasing number of these tag applications within retail stores are driving the market growth. However, lack of a battery power as compared to others act as the restraining factor for the market growth.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology has completely across several sectors owing to the fact that they prevent theft of certain materials, track shipments in real time, and implement advanced technology at low cost. It is a type of wireless communication technology that uses radio waves to track and identify objects, with reduced costs, increased asset traceability and visibility, and improved reliability.

By Type, Passive Tags segment is likely to grow during the forecast period as they do not have an internal power source and rely on the power induced by the reader. Because of the lack of a battery, these tags are cost-effective, durable, and smaller and so are used to perform many activities such as access control, inventory management, supply chain management, and tool tracking due to which these tags are increasing among end-users.

By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth mainly due to the rising demand for these tags in this region. They are installed by the organizations as a piece of their security so as to prevent the risk of danger and loss. Organizations are continuously adopting automated product identification systems for their supply chain management system in order to improve the efficiency of their inventory allocation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Tags5.2.1 Healthcare Tags5.2.2 Correctional Tags5.2.3 Commercial Tags5.3 Software5.4 Reader5.5 Other Product Types

6 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi-Passive

6.3 Passive

6.4 Active

7 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By Frequency Band

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Active Ultra-High 7.3 High7.4 Low7.5 Microwave 7.6 Ultra High

8 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By Form Factor

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paper Tickets

8.3 Label

8.4 Key Fob

8.5 Implants

8.6 Card

8.7 Button

8.8 Wristband

8.9 Other Form Factors

8.9.1 Tie Wrap

8.9.2 Sling

8.9.3 Shackle

8.9.4 Screw

8.9.5 Push

8.9.6 Eyelet

8.9.7 Embeddable

8.9.8 Cinch

8.9.9 Boltable

9 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By Wafer Size

9.1 Introduction 9.2 300mm9.3 200mm9.4 450mm9.5 Other Wafer Sizes

10 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Glass

10.3 Metal

10.4 Paper

10.5 Plastic

10.6 Other Materials

10.6.1 Silicon

10.6.2 Rubber

10.6.3 Ceramic

11 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction 11.2 Telemetry 11.3 Surveillance and Security11.4 Transportation 11.5 Consumer Goods 11.6 House ware 11.7 Medical11.8 Beauty11.9 Government 11.10 Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)11.11 Footwear11.12 Security & Access Control11.12.1 Counterfeiting & Theft Control/Prevention11.12.2 Passport 11.12.3 Other Security & Access Controls 11.13 Retail11.13.1 Apparel 11.13.2 Jewellery11.13.3 Other Retails11.14 Defense11.14.1 Border Security11.14.2 Weapon Movement Tracking11.14.3 Soldier Movement Tracking11.14.4 Other Defenses11.15 Aerospace 11.15.1 Baggage Tracking11.15.2 Flyable Parts Tracking11.15.3 Materials Management11.15.4 Lifetime Traceability11.15.5 Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO)11.15.6 Other Aerospaces11.16 Logistic & Supply Chain11.16.1 Postal & Courier11.16.2 Asset Tracking11.16.3 Freight Tracking System11.16.4 Container Tracking11.16.5 Others Logistics & Supply Chains 11.17 Healthcare 11.17.1 Laboratory Management11.17.2 Patients Management11.17.3 Waste Management11.17.4 Drugs Management11.17.5 Equipment Management11.17.6 Other Healthcares11.18 Transportation 11.18.1 Car Clickers11.18.2 Road Tolling11.18.3 Automotive Ignition Systems11.18.4 Intelligent Transportation System 11.18.5 Parking Management11.18.6 Other Transportations11.19 Commercial 11.19.1 Advertising11.19.2 Industrial Material Management 11.19.3 IT Asset Tracking11.19.4 Kiosk 11.19.5 Laundry 11.19.6 Jewellery Tracking11.19.7 Other Commericals11.20 Agriculture 11.20.1 Animal Tracking11.20.2 Farm Automation11.20.3 Food Traceability11.20.4 Cold Chain11.20.5 Other Agricultures11.21 Other End Users 11.21.1 Sports 11.21.2 Wildlife

12 Global RFID Tags Market Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers13.3 New Product Launch13.4 Expansions 13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

14.1 Honeywell International

14.2 NXP Semiconductors

14.3 Alien Technology

14.4 AMS AG

14.5 Atmel Corp

14.6 Confidex Ltd

14.7 GAO RFID Inc

14.8 HID Global Corporation

14.9 Impinj, inc

14.10 Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd

14.11 Omni-Id, Inc

14.12 RF Code

14.13 SMARTRAC N.V.

14.14 Zebra Technologies Corp

