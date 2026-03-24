18 Holes. 18 Sports.

Sports Challenge America Debuts One-of-a-Kind Mini Golf Course in Bonita Springs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Challenge America will unveil a new 18-hole outdoor miniature golf course on March 28, introducing a first-of-its-kind sports-themed attraction designed to bring families, visitors and community groups together through friendly competition and outdoor fun.

Sports Challenge America

The course features 18 creative holes, each inspired by a different sport, giving players the chance to experience a range of athletics and miniature golf. Designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages and skill levels, the course blends interactive challenges in a relaxed atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of sport.

"We're proud to unveil Sports Challenge America's new miniature golf course — where every hole is a different sport," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of Sports Challenge America. "It's designed for everyone to step up, take their shot and enjoy the game."

The new addition expands Sports Challenge America's growing footprint as a sports-focused entertainment destination in Southwest Florida, offering another way for residents and visitors to connect through recreation and social gatherings.

Located adjacent to the venue's outdoor patio bar, the miniature golf course offers a relaxed setting where guests can enjoy drinks, food and friendly competition. The course is designed to complement birthday parties, holiday celebrations, company outings and community gatherings, further positioning the venue as a hub for social activity in Bonita Springs.

Sports Challenge America also plans to host mini-golf tournaments and community events on the course throughout the year. The miniature golf course will be open daily.

About Sports Challenge America

Sports Challenge America is Bonita Springs' premier entertainment destination that combines interactive sports challenges in a sports bar atmosphere. The air-conditioned complex features a lineup of skill-based games across popular sports like golf, football, baseball, basketball, bowling and hockey—all using real equipment and cutting-edge tracking tech to score your performance. Sports Challenge America is located at 28120 Racetrack Road in Bonita Springs. For more information, visit www.sportschallengeamerica.com or call (239) 663-1810 .

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SOURCE Sports Challenge America