18 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named Among Nation's Best by Barron's

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that 18 of its financial advisors earned a spot on the annual Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list of the nation's top wealth managers. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the skill and dedication of Northwestern Mutual's honorees – trusted experts who are helping guide Americans to greater financial security.

"Northwestern Mutual and our advisors are committed to generating superior long-term financial outcomes through both comprehensive financial planning and exceptional client service," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, the company's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "No matter the economic season, our elite advisors and their teams go above and beyond to provide sophisticated advice, safeguarding our clients' hard-earned wealth while fostering long-term prosperity."

The newly released Barron's ranking is based on data from approximately 6,000 of America's most productive advisors, considering factors such as assets under management, revenue generated, regulatory record, practice quality, philanthropic work and more.

"In this time of palpable economic and financial anxiety, our expert advisors are helping more Americans to build confidence and clarity," said John Roberts, Northwestern Mutual's chief distribution officer. "We are immensely proud of these talented honorees and deeply inspired by the positive impact they are making in the lives of individuals and families across the country."

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With over $627 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $36 billion in revenues, and $2.3 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2024.

These teams use their marketing names for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services. Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" list (March 2024), based upon data as of 9/30/2023. Northwestern Mutual and its advisors do not pay for placement on third party rating or ranking lists, but instead pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rankings and rating(s). Rankings and ratings are no guarantee of future investment success.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual