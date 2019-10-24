18 Philanthropy and Nonprofit Organizations Join Together to Advance Access for People With Disabilities

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented new partnership, 18 philanthropic and nonprofit organizations have joined together to present a series of free, online training sessions on the nuts and bolts of how to include people with disabilities. The series, which is being led by RespectAbility, and partnership comes following the recent release of " Disability in Philanthropy & Nonprofits: A Study on the Inclusion and Exclusion of the 1-in-5 People Who Live with a Disability and What You Can Do to Make Things Better ," which shows that while 75% of the sector wants to include people with disabilities, they don't know how to do it.

RespectAbility

Indeed, despite great intentions, the push for diversity, equity, access and inclusion in the field has not yet led to better outcomes for people with disabilities in our sector. Time and time again, organizations unintentionally discriminate against people with disabilities in their grant applications, programming, events, resources, websites and hiring practices.

"It's all about getting the skills needed to ensure access, opportunity and equity for people with disabilities," said Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, president of RespectAbility, the nonprofit which convened the partnership and sessions. "Hence, the series was designed by people with disabilities themselves to specifically complement what people told us in the study that they want to learn and where there are gaps in equity practices." All eight sessions will be free and online, with live captioning. There will be absolutely no fundraising solicitation.

The eight training sessions are:

Learn more about each of these sessions at https://www.respectability.org/accessibility-webinars/

You may register for the entire series or individual webinars of interest to you at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8n2aNjSsR-eRNRDDaghQbQ

This series is being led by RespectAbility, in partnership with leading thinkers around equity in the philanthropic and nonprofit space: BoardSource; The California Wellness Foundation; Catalogue for Philanthropy, Greater Washington; Center for Disaster Philanthropy; Cerebral Palsy Foundation; The Chronicle of Philanthropy; The Communications Network; The Divas With Disabilities Project; Exponent Philanthropy; Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees; Media Impact Funders; National Center of Disability Journalism; National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy; National Council of Nonprofits; The New York Women's Foundation; The Unfunded List; and Weingart Foundation.

