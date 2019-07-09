18 Women Shaping the Tech Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the impact of women in diving high growth for the technology sector, today announced the finalists for the 2019 Women Tech Awards. By recognizing technology-focused women throughout the industry, these awards bring visibility to women creating new technologies, driving innovation, impacting tech companies and inspiring the technology community.

"Despite comprising a smaller portion of the technology workforce proportionally, our technology community is full of women who validate the growing body of research showing that women are an essential component of driving high growth in technology," said Cydni Tetro, WTC president. "By recognizing the contributions and accomplishments of these women, the Women Tech Awards amplifies their impact more broadly throughout the technology sector and inspires more women and girls to pursue STEM fields."

Since launching 12 years ago, the Women Tech Awards has created a platform that elevates and celebrates the innovations, contributions and leadership of women in technology. This visibility and recognition has helped inspire thousands of other women and high school girls to pursue STEM careers.

Listed alphabetically, the Women Tech Award finalists are as follows:

Aniza M. Brown Chief of Corporate Transformation, United States Air Force, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill Air Force Base, Utah

Chief of Corporate Transformation, United States Air Force, Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill Air Force Base, Anjul Bhambhri Vice President Platform Engineering, Adobe

Vice President Platform Engineering, Adobe Beth Klaumann Chief Engineer, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

Chief Engineer, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems Christie Kent Chief Financial Officer, SirsiDynix

Chief Financial Officer, SirsiDynix Crystal Valentine Chief Data Strategy Officer, Eventbrite

Chief Data Strategy Officer, Eventbrite Emily Smith Director, Kiln

Director, Kiln Erin Valenti Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tinker

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tinker Heather Conlan-Katz Vice President and Senior Engineer, ETO Technology-Client Event Services, Goldman Sachs

Vice President and Senior Engineer, ETO Technology-Client Event Services, Goldman Sachs Kari Hensien Vice President Product and Brand Experience, RizePoint

Vice President Product and Brand Experience, RizePoint Karla Renee Associate Content Manager, Lucid Software

Associate Content Manager, Lucid Software Katie Boyd Analytics Director and Engagement Lead, Health Catalyst

Analytics Director and Engagement Lead, Health Catalyst Kristie Rowley Principal Consultant Data Science, Domo

Principal Consultant Data Science, Domo Laura Butler Senior Vice President People & Culture, Workfront

Senior Vice President People & Culture, Workfront Lina Nilsson Senior Director of Data Science Product, Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Senior Director of Data Science Product, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Linda Llewelyn Chief People Officer, Health Catalyst

Chief People Officer, Health Catalyst Marta DeBellis Chief Marketing Officer, Instructure

Chief Marketing Officer, Instructure Maureen Botoman Director of Engineering, Pluralsight

Director of Engineering, Pluralsight Tina Larson Chief Operating Officer, Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Finalists were selected based on professional achievements, personal accomplishments, business leadership and industry experiences. Judging for the awards was conducted by a panel of leaders throughout the technology community.

Award recipients will be announced Oct. 9, 2019 at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The 2019 awards will be presented by Dealertrack, Dell EMC, Domo, EY, Health Catalyst, Pelion and Vivint Smart Home.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Grand America Hotel

555 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT

Tables and tickets for the awards can be purchased at www.womentechcouncil.org.

Media Contact:

pr@womentechcouncil.com

For more information regarding WTC or the event:

Kristin Wright

kristin@womentechcouncil.com

801-960-2007

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org .

SOURCE Women Tech Council

Related Links

http://www.womentechcouncil.com

