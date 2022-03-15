Lani Strijbosch prepared differently than other teenagers by training her mind from an early age

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After working with high-performance coach, consultant and trainer Dris Mi, aka Coach Dris, Lani Strijbosch is a world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has earned a scholarship to the University of Southern California.

Strijbosch is one of many people whose work with Coach Dris has allowed them to achieve their goals; among them a pilot, surfers, car racers and entrepreneurs.

18-Year-Old Becomes World Champion in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Four Months After Arriving in U.S.

Coach Dris blends techniques from positive psychology, sports psychology, neuro-linguistic programming, neuroscience and Eastern philosophy to help his clients maximize their potential.

Strijbosch lived in Bali, where Coach Dris was located at the time, for years, isolated from jiu-jitsu competitions and the mainstream training style found in the West.

"She didn't have all the facilities that the West would usually provide for young American athletes. She had to improvise a lot. But what kept her going was us working on the mental game from an early age," Coach Dris said. "Mental skills are the biggest advantage."

Dris's methodology and approach to high-performance coaching are what sets him apart.

"The mental game is usually neglected. People actually do the mental work only when there are issues. In Lani's case, she started training her mind simultaneously as she did her body and technique," Coach Dris said.

Her training process was very systematic, which allowed her to become more focused; it improved her fighting technique using mental imagery conditioning techniques and allowed her to get into a high-performance state on demand.

"Lani benefited from the holistic, high-performance coaching program. She became calm, focused, more engaged and undistracted," Coach Dris said.

After less than five months in the United States, Strijbosch became world champion with a purple belt. Soon she will get a brown belt at age 19, which is a remarkable achievement.

"Coach Dris is not economy class; with him, it's first-class. I trusted him to help my daughter. Now she is Asian, Pan Pacific and Malaysian and world champion," said Strijbosch's father, Oscar Strijbosch.

Coach Dris's mission is to empower, inspire and contribute to the growth and success of ambitious people who pursue meaningful and purposeful living. He helps clients boost their career success by helping them maintain focus on the process and working on what matters most to them.

Coach Dris also was to be the head coach of one of the national Chinese surfing teams from Hainan Island in March 2019. His holistic approach to training helped improve their results.

"We provide you with a holistic improvement plan to transform and train your mind, to become better at what you do," Coach Dris said.

For more information about Coach Dris, who works internationally, and to get a free consultation, visit coachdris.com.

