180 cake Hits the Sweet Spot When It Comes to Healthy Eating

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes is an Australian health food brand that has created a growing line of diet-approved dessert mixes. These include cake, donut, cookie, and brownie options, all of which are sugar-free, gluten-free, and low-carb. This makes them ideal options for those living with diabetes or coeliacs. It is also a great tool for those trying to follow a keto diet or manage a food sensitivity.

While there are many health food brands on the market, 180 Cakes brings a refreshingly delectable perspective to the table. This comes from company founder Kara Payne's commitment to two things: exquisite taste and clean, real ingredients.

"I am a chef who specializes in baking," Payne explains, "so, when I create a 180 Cakes mix I only focus on two things. It must taste so delicious that everyone will enjoy it, and it can only contain real ingredients which are clean, natural, and won't spike your blood sugar levels."

A self-proclaimed perfectionist, Payne takes these guidelines very seriously with all of her baking creations. "It took me 7 months of experimentation to create and perfect my first cake mix," the owner explains, adding that her refusal to compromise on both taste and quality didn't let her settle for anything but the best.

The results of this rigorous recipe creation speak for themselves. Payne's dessert mixes offer a one-of-a-kind experience. Along with being accessible to those trying to avoid sugar, gluten, and carbs, 180 Cake mixes use minimal numbers of extremely clean ingredients.

For instance, the company's flagship Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix has four total ingredients: xylitol, almond meal, cocoa, and baking powder. This laconic ingredients list comes together to form one of the smoothest, fluffiest alternative brownie mixes on the market. The same holds true for the rest of 180 Cakes' other recipes. Each one boasts its own incredibly unique flavor profile that is consistently present with every package.

This combination of excellent taste and simple, high-quality ingredients allows 180 Cakes to stand out from the alternative baking crowd. Instead of offering a second-tier option for those who can't eat traditional sweets, each 180 Cakes mix genuinely provides a dessert that everyone, restrictions or not, can enjoy.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Alfred Colette

(954) 724-8563

[email protected]

SOURCE 180 Cakes