180 Cakes Cooks Up Desserts for Those on the Keto Diet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes is an Australian food brand that is dedicated to making clean alternative baking mixes that taste so good, customers can't tell the difference between the healthy option and the original recipe. The brand's cookie, donut, cake, and brownie mixes are specifically designed to be gluten-free, sugar-free, and low carb — a combination that is ideal for the keto diet.

The keto diet has become a popular weight-loss and healthy living option for Americans in the last few years. The history of the diet stretches back a century to the 1920s when physicians used the dietary model to mimic the metabolism and benefits of fasting. While variations of the diet have appeared ever since that time, it wasn't until the last few years that the keto craze has truly taken off.

In a nutshell, the diet consists of opting for low-carb, high-fat foods. This reduction in carbohydrates, combined with the amping up of fat intake, puts the body into a state of ketosis, in which it burns fat very efficiently. This leads to weight loss as well as a variety of additional benefits.

As the keto diet has grown in popularity, more people have found themselves looking for suitable keto-friendly replacements for common food options. One area that is difficult to adequately substitute, though, is baked goods. At least, that's been the case until 180 Cakes entered the health food market a few years ago.

The Australian health food brand was launched by Kara Payne. The professionally trained chef had worked in a bakery for years but finally decided that she needed to pursue a healthier line of work.

"I wanted to create baked treats," Payne explains, "that wouldn't have negative impacts on people's health and that would still taste delicious. 180 Cakes uses clean ingredients to produce high-quality packet mixes that are gluten-free, low carb, keto, and have no added sugar."

It takes Payne an average of seven months to develop each recipe. "Each of these uses essential ingredients," Payne says, "There are no added preservatives, bulking agents, or chemicals." An excellent example of this baking philosophy in action is 180 Cake's flagship product and enormously popular gluten- and sugar-free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix . The ingredients list is short and sweet, with just four items:

Xylitol;

Almond meal;

Cocoa;

Baking powder.

Each of Payne's cookie, cake, and donut recipes is also made with a similarly clean, simple list of ingredients. They are gluten-free and only use xylitol and erythritol as sweeteners, making them ideal for the keto diet.

The key to Payne's success, though, lies in the taste. "Our products taste so good no-one will know they are sugar-free, gluten-free, low carb, and keto," the owner proudly states. Her customers are quick to reinforce this sentiment, as well, which goes a long way in explaining the company's rapid and profound expansion as one of the premier alternative baking mix brands in Australia and nearby New Zealand. The company is currently in the process of entering the U.S. market, as well, which bodes well for followers of the keto way who find themselves hankering for a delicious diet-friendly dessert in the not-too-distant future.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes is an Australian company that was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, celiacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

