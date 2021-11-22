180 Cakes Is a Company That Is Always in Motion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes is an upstart Australian health food company that has been capturing the hearts of consumers across the globe ever since it launched in early 2018. The brand's thoughtful dessert mixes offer a genuinely delicious alternative option for anyone restricted by gluten, sugar, and other dietary intolerances or restrictions.

Part of the endearing aspect of 180 Cakes comes from the tenacious desire of company founder Kara Payne to create desserts that are genuinely enjoyable — restrictions or not.

"I am a chef who specializes in baking," Payne explains, "so, when I create a 180 Cakes mix I only focus on two things." Those two elements are to use clean, natural, dietarily thoughtful ingredients and to create recipes that everyone can enjoy.

These two factors guided Payne as she got her business off the ground and running. The company didn't officially launch until February of 2018, a date that Payne points out marked the end of "seven months of uncompromising research and testing of recipes."

The results of this arduous period of trial and development? A single brownie mix.

This may not sound like much, but in many ways, Payne's signature Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix has defined her business. Along with being her top seller, it has served as a blueprint for future culinary creations.

Payne continues to invent new recipes at a slow, careful rate of roughly two per year — and sometimes much longer. In addition, the chef's existing recipes are always open for tweaks and improvements. "I continue to research my ingredients and improve my recipes as and when new information comes to light," Payne explains.

This has turned 180 Cakes into a company that is always in motion. From refining existing formulas to creating new recipes, Payne's enterprise is never done perfecting the concept of an "alternative recipe" as she works to deliver products that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their particular preferences or dietary restrictions.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Judd Nagle

(954) 726-7445

[email protected]

SOURCE 180 Cakes

Related Links

http://180cakes.com

