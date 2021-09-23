180 Cakes Makes Holiday Baking Easy as Pie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays have become a notoriously difficult time for baking diet-approved desserts. 180 Cakes has answered this need in spades. The Australian health food company has created a variety of clean, simple, diet-friendly products that taste even better than expected.

Baking holiday treats is a tradition as old as time. It offers a chance to celebrate the opportunity to gather with friends and family through the uniting power of food.

In recent years, though, this annual activity has become more and more difficult. As modern science has unearthed a plethora of dietary allergies and sensitivities, the concept of "baking something for the whole family" has become a rather tricky proposition.

At this point, it feels like everyone has a dietary restriction of some sort or another, and it can make baking a dessert that everyone can enjoy complicated. Even if one can find a recipe that is gluten-free, sugar-free, low-carb, and so on, a new problem arises: taste. Creating a culinary masterpiece out of non-traditional ingredients that actually tasted good is one of the hardest challenges in the 21st-century kitchen.

That's where Kara Payne wants to help. Payne is the owner of the Australian company 180 Cakes. The enterprise recently entered the U.S. market offering a variety of elite, diet-friendly baking options — and just in time for the 2021 holiday season, no less.

"I am a chef who specializes in baking," Payne explains, "so, when I create a 180 Cakes mix, I only focus on two things: that it tastes so delicious that everyone will enjoy it and that it only contains real ingredients which are clean, natural, and won't spike your blood sugar levels."

This combination of professionalism and diet-friendly desires has yielded a smorgasbord of delectable goodies. The 180 Cakes lineup includes brownies, cookies, cupcakes, cakes, frostings, and even donuts.

"I've always loved donuts," Payne elaborates, "but I could only find mixes that made donut-shaped cakes. So, I created a mix that uses yeast to make delicious real cinnamon donuts."

All of these options have received rave reviews from customers for several reasons. For one thing, they're dietarily accommodating for a variety of concerns, including gluten-free, low-carb (keto), and sugar-free diets.

But the benefits go further. Payne's creations actually taste like they're supposed to, which is, in a word, delicious. They stand head and shoulders above the often-low palatable expectations that surround dietary food. They're also made with minimal ingredients — for instance, her top-selling Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix just has four ingredients in total.

From simplicity to taste, dietary needs to convenience, 180 Cakes is setting new standards for the kitchen. It also offers the perfect way to up that culinary game heading into the most wonderful time of the year.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

