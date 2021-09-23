180 Cakes Offers a Wholesome Diet-Friendly Dessert Option

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes was founded by Australian entrepreneur Kara Payne after the founder had spent years working as a professionally trained pastry chef. Seeing the negative effects that unhealthy desserts can have — as well as the growing number of consumers that cannot access gluten-filled, sugary delicacies — Payne decided to come up with something better.

The owner explains this growing desire by saying, "I wanted to give people an option that was more wholesome than the highly processed commercial baking mixes filled with nasty ingredients that are currently dominating the market."

This isn't just in reference to traditional baking mixes, either. Payne found that even those who would eventually become her diet-friendly competitors tended to take shortcuts. For instance, she describes how many alternative baking mixes use gluten-free flours that drive the carbohydrates up and use bulking agents to lower costs.

It's an issue that irked the owner, and she set out to change the status quo. The results were magical.

Payne's 180 Cakes mixes are authentic, simple, and effective. She uses wholesome options, like almond meal and cocoa powder. Each ingredient is also sourced from the best provider possible. For example, Payne is proud to get her high-quality almond meal from her home country of Australia. However, she found that the best xylitol was made in the U.S. and didn't hesitate to track it down as the best option for her recipes.

By setting unusually high standards for her ingredients, Payne is able to offer more wholesome mixes than other mass-market options.

On top of that, the chef takes an excruciatingly long time developing each recipe. "It took me 7 months of experimentation to create and perfect my first cake mix, the Chocolate Cake Mix with Chocolate Frosting," the founder says, "because I refused to compromise on taste and quality."

This laser focus on taste and quality of ingredients has allowed Payne to create something truly special. Her line of gluten-free, sugar-free, low-carb desserts is as tasty as it is healthy. From donuts to cupcakes, brownies to cookies, 180 Cakes offers a superior experience for those managing diets due to things like diabetes and coeliacs as well as anyone on a low-carb, sugar-free, gluten-free diet.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

