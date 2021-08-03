180 Cakes Takes On The Toughest Critics: Kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No one is able to combine minimal, quality ingredients with an incredible taste quite like 180 Cakes. The growing Australian brand was born out of a desire to create high-quality alternative dessert options that could be enjoyed by the whole family, including those following diabetes, gluten-free, sugar-free, low-carb, or keto diets. One way that the brand has managed to maintain its universally enjoyable flavor profile is by testing its products on the harshest critics in existence: children.

Consumer feedback is one of the most important ways for a modern company in a crowded industry to improve its offerings. It doesn't matter if an enterprise is building condos, running a streaming service, or anything in between. Feedback from customers is critical to continual improvement.

The problem that many companies face is finding quality feedback that they can trust. It's difficult to make informed decisions, even in the information era, without quality data to back those decisions up.

It's an issue that 180 Cakes founder Kara Payne was well aware of when she spent the better part of 2017 crafting the perfect alternative ingredient brownie recipe. The impending entrepreneur had been operating as a professional chef for a decade. However, her years spent in a bakery had shown her how unhealthy the traditional Western diet can be. Fed up with her own unhealthy lifestyle, she decided to launch her own alternative baking company.

After seven months of relentless research and recipe testing, Kara came up with her company's flagship product: a heavenly brownie mix that used four simple ingredients, was sugar-free and gluten-free, and (critically) actually tasted good.

It was that last part that really drove the founder forward in her pursuit of perfection. In her own words, Payne wanted to create something that "tasted so delicious that everyone will enjoy it." In other words, she wanted a cake that wasn't just for that one friend or relative with a food allergy who shows up to a party and can't partake in the main dessert. The chef wanted to create a crowd-pleaser that was accessible to all.

While Payne certainly put in plenty of effort on her own part during this incubation period, she also made the critical decision to tap a unique crowd to test her new baked goods: those who would eventually eat them — including children. Payne started by offering her recipes to a friend's daughter with diabetes. From there, she brought various iterations of her brownies to both a local non-profit called the Type 1 Family Center as well as meetings of the Diabetes Association of Western Australia.

Throughout this process, Payne found feedback from children to be particularly relevant. "Kids are by far the harshest critics," she explains, adding that, "They're brutally honest. That actually made for fantastic consumer feedback."

Between this vital feedback and her own tenacious efforts, Payne was able to create a brownie recipe that genuinely met dietary needs and tasted as good as any traditional dessert. In the years since, the founder has expanded her product line to include cakes, cookies, frosting, and even donuts.

180 Cakes has continued to see rapid growth, both in Australia as well as in overseas areas such as New Zealand and the U.S. This has been accelerated by the ability of the brand's exceptional products to cultivate a loyal customer base that is as equally ready to spread the word as they are to devour Payne's creations.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile.

Please direct inquiries to:

Jan Tretter

(954) 473-2522

[email protected]

SOURCE 180 Cakes