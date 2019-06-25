180+ Entrepreneurs to Attend International Entrepreneurial Summit Addressing UN Sustainable Development Goals

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), in conjunction with event partners, is presenting a two-day International Entrepreneurial Summit at the United Nations in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include 17 goals and 169 targets to eradicate poverty, reverse inequality and halt climate change by 2030.

The action-oriented event, 25-26 June 2019, will convene more than 18­0 entrepreneurs and business leaders to interact during substantive panel discussions to formulate concrete actions that business leaders can implement to tackle issues surrounding the following four SDGs:

SDG 4 ̶ Quality Education

SDG 5 ̶ Gender Equality

SDG 6 ̶ Clean Water and Sanitation

SDG 8 ̶ Decent Work and Economic Growth

EO is hosting the Summit in conjunction with its event partners: the UN Office of Partnerships, UN Conference on Trade and Development, the International Trade Centre, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Montessori Model UN, and Outthinker. Event sponsors of the International Entrepreneurial Summit include Amazon Web Services, Lee Hecht Harrison, Mastercard, PVH Corp., and Peter and Rita Thomas. Both the event sponsors and partners represent entities committed to leveraging ­resources in support of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

"By hosting the International Entrepreneurial Summit, EO aims to create momentum among leading entrepreneurs from around the world and incite connections with key stakeholders from the broader UN SDGs ecosystem—forming a network of connections that will empower business leaders to contribute in solving pressing global challenges," said Bob Tassone, EO Global Chair Elect-Elect.

EO is an avid supporter of the UN's Sustainable Development Agenda: In September 2017, EO members pledged support for the UN SDGs during the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, recognizing the importance of solving real-world problems through sustainable business practices. In May 2018, former EO Global Chair Brian Brault was a keynote speaker at the UN's International Council for Small Business and Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, where he signed a declaration emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship in driving positive change by addressing sustainable development challenges.

"At EO, we believe our role is to provide a platform to educate, inspire and connect participants as we create opportunities for both EO members and the business community at large to take substantive action related to achieving the SDGs," Brault stated.

Hosting the Summit aligns with EO's mission of transforming the lives of those who transform the world. EO enriches its 14,000+ members' lives through dynamic peer-to-peer learning, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and opportunities--including the opportunity for members to engage with the SDGs to lead change in their community and around the world.

"EO recognizes and encourages the vital role of entrepreneurs and business leaders in driving positive change globally through addressing sustainable development challenges with creative solutions and innovation," Brault said. "Our mission is to make the world a better place."

The engaging line-up of speakers for the International Entrepreneurial Summit includes H.E. Dr. Michal Mlynar, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Slovakia to the UN; Dr. Derrek Kayongo, Global Soap Project; Andrew Wilson, ICC; Shamina Singh, Mastercard; Joshua Williams, Ashoka; Rosemarie "Bubu" Andres, EO Global Chair; and Warren Rustand, Dean of EO Leadership Academy.

The Summit will culminate with participants signing a formal Outcomes Declaration, delineating 12 specific actions that business leaders can implement to support the achievement of the UN SDGs.

For event details, view the agenda. To learn more about EO, please visit: www.eonetwork.org

About the Entrepreneurs' Organization

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000 influential business owners with 188 chapters in 58 countries. Founded in 1987, EO is the catalyst that enables leading entrepreneurs to learn and grow, leading to greater success in business and beyond.

